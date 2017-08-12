Teresa Z Flies Late to Take Monmouth Oaks

St. Elias Stable’s Teresa Z stormed down the stretch to best longshot Sine Wave by 1 1/2 lengths in the $100,000 Monmouth Oaks (G3) at Monmouth Park Aug. 12.

After settling in off the early speed under jockey Nik Juarez, Teresa Z angled out for the drive and charged home with a full head of steam to complete the 1 1/16-mile event in a final time of 1:43.43 on a fast track.

Sine Wave closed up the rail for second and it was another three-quarters of a length back to Overture in third. My Miss Tapit, the 5-2 favorite in the field of nine 3-year-old fillies, checked in fifth.

“That worked out perfectly,” said winning trainer Anthony Margotta Jr. “She showed speed early on in her career and we’ve been teaching to wait and come with a big run. Nik (Juarez) couldn’t have rode a better race. I’m very blessed to have St. Elias Stable in my life and this wonderful horse.”

Juarez echoed the trainer’s sentiments, “We knew there would be a lot of pace in the race and the key with this filly is to get her covered up and relaxed to let her make her one run. Everything set up beautifully today and the plan worked out perfectly.”

The winner paid $13.20, $6.40 and $4.20 across the board.

A daughter of Smart Strike from the stakes-winning A.P. Indy mare With Flying Colors, Teresa Z notched her first graded win Saturday and now has a record of 3-2-2 from 10 outings, with earnings of $124,120.

Bred in Kentucky by Besilu Stables, the filly was a $635,000 purchase by Crupi's New Castle out of the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment to the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale.