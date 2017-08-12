The Jockey Club Projects Decline in 2018 Foal Crop

The Jockey Club is projecting a 2018 North American registered Thoroughbred foal crop of 21,500.

The 21,500 foals estimated for 2018 is a 4.4% decrease from the 2017 foal crop projection of 22,500 that was announced in August 2016.

"As always, this projection is based on reports of mares bred received to date, and we estimate that approximately 85% of those reports have been received," said Matt Iuliano, The Jockey Club's executive vice president and executive director.

The foal crop projection, traditionally announced in mid-August, is computed by using Reports of Mares Bred received to date for the 2017 breeding season. RMBs are to be filed by August 1 of each breeding season.

Additional foal crop information is available in The Jockey Club's online fact book at jockeyclub.com/factbook.asp and in the online state fact books.

Stallion owners who have not returned their RMBs for the 2017 breeding season are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Interactive RegistrationTM, which enables registered users to perform virtually all registration-related activities over the Internet, is the most efficient means of submitting RMBs and is available at registry.jockeyclub.com.