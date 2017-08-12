Taylor Made Colts Among Day 2 Hips to Watch

Two yearlings from Taylor Made Sales Agency and a filly with a timely catalog page update are among the horses to watch during the Aug. 13 second session of the Fasig-Tipton New York-bred preferred yearling sale in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

The session at the Humphrey S. Finney sale pavilion begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Taylor Made's Hip 595—cataloged as the next-to-last horse in the sale—is from the first crop of champion Will Take Charge , the $3.9-million earner who captured both the Travers Stakes (G1) and Clark Handicap (G1) in 2013.

Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III and John D. Fielding, the colt is a half brother to multiple stakes-placed Songsational. Out of the winning Miesque's Son mare Grandmas' Girl, he descends from the female family of champion Northernette, as well as champion and influential sire Storm Bird.

Hip 546 is a Street Boss colt from Taylor Made named Street Officer. A half brother to grade 3-placed Jakesam, the colt is out of the winning Deputy Commander mare Deputy Sarah, who was purchased while carrying the colt in utero for $18,000 by breeder No Escape Ranch at the 2015 Keeneland November breeding stock sale. His extended female family includes grade 2 winners Coaxing Matt and Higher World.

Hip 495 is a Blame filly from Indian Creek, agent, who is the half sister to Dooder, a Flatter filly who broke her maiden in her career debut Aug. 10 at Saratoga Race Course. Bred by Jay Hanley, the Blame filly is out of the winning Forest Wildcat mare Wild Grace. The filly's third dam is grade 1 winner Fantastic Find, a Mr. Prospector mare who produced multiple grade 1 winner Finder's Fee and Indy Pick, who would go on to produce grade 3 winner Optimizer .

Bluewater Sales' consignment includes Hip 485, a Cairo Prince filly from the family of European champion Hold That Tiger and Belmont Stakes (G1) winner and sire Editor's Note. The filly was produced from the winning Deputy Minister mare Two Hearts, who is also the dam of stakes-placed Embracing Hearts. She was bred by Joseph Picozzi and Saratoga Glen Farm.

The mare was purchased by Saratoga Glen for $22,000 from last year's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky February mixed sale while carrying the filly in utero. The Cairo Prince filly has gone through the sale ring twice before, selling to the account of Douglas S. Arnold for $20,000 at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga mixed sale and then acquired by Three Diamonds Farm for $75,000 at this year's Keeneland January sale.

Another pinhook on the watch list is Hip 572, a Violence filly consigned by Hunter Valley Farm, agent. Bred by Christopher Shelli, the filly is a daughter of the unraced Ghostzapper mare Fear This and her second dam is grade 3 winner and $350,440-earner Susan's Angel. The filly was bought by R&M Stable for $67,000 from the 2016 Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga mixed sale.

