Weekend Stakes Rundown: The Million

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have four grade 1 turf races, headlined by the Arlington Million, and rare graded stops at Ellis Park and Emerald Downs. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Aug. 12

2:44 p.m.—$200,000 Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course

Trainer Todd Pletcher has two talented fillies, stakes winner Pure Silver and graded stakes-placed Stainless, entered in the 6 1/2-furlong test. Twin Creeks Racing Stables' Pure Silver won on debut June 22 against statebred company at Belmont Park. The Mission Impazible filly followed the victory with a 1 1/2-length score in the Lynbrook Stakes against statebreds July 16 at Belmont.

Entries: Adirondack S. (G2) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 4 Grade II

6 1/2f

Dirt

$200,000

2 yo Fillies

2:44 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Pure Silver (NY) John R. Velazquez 122 Todd A. Pletcher 2/1 2 2Stainless (KY) Manuel Franco 118 Todd A. Pletcher 8/1 3 3Sly Roxy (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Mark E. Casse 5/2 4 4Di Maria (KY) Luis Saez 118 James T. Ryerson 20/1 5 5Proportionality (MD) Paco Lopez 118 Horacio DePaz 15/1 6 6Limited View (MD) Kendrick Carmouche 118 John E. Salzman, Jr. 4/1 7 7Wall of Compassion (KY) Angel S. Arroyo 118 Rudy R. Rodriguez 12/1 8 8Southampton Way (MD) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 Horacio DePaz 5/1

4:40 p.m.—$75,000 Polynesian Stakes at Laurel Park

Lael Stables' grade 3 winner Divining Rod has found a soft spot for his 2017 debut, and ran the best race of his career last time out Nov. 26, when the son of Tapit finished just a head behind Connect in the Cigar Mile (G1). A victory would be welcome, however, as Divining Rod's last stakes win came back in the 2015 Coolmore Lexington Stakes (G3).

Entries: Polynesian S. Laurel Park, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 8 STK

7f

Dirt

$75,000

3 yo's & up

4:40 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Vorticity (KY) Sheldon Russell 118 Cathal A. Lynch 6/1 2 2The Truth Or Else (KY) Edgar S. Prado 124 Kenneth G. McPeek 8/1 3 3Final Prospect (MD) Jomar Torres 118 Gary Capuano 30/1 4 4Rockinn On Bye (MD) Taylor M. Hole 118 Stephen M. Casey 10/1 5 5Never Gone South (KY) J. D. Acosta 118 Cathal A. Lynch 12/1 6 6Southern Barbecue (FL) Forest Boyce 118 Kenneth Decker 30/1 7 7Divining Rod (KY) Daniel Centeno 118 Arnaud Delacour 3/5 8 8Royal Squeeze (FL) Feargal Lynch 124 Ralph E. Nicks 15/1 9 9No Distortion (KY) Victor R. Carrasco 124 J. Larry Jones 12/1

4:50 p.m.—$400,000 Secretariat Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse

Since he broke his maiden in August of 2016, Amerman Racing Stables' Oscar Performance has shown that when he gets firm ground to run on, he will fire. The Kitten's Joy ridgling has won his last four races on firm turf, including back-to-back victories in the June 3 Pennine Ridge Stakes (G3T) and the July 8 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T), his second grade 1 score.

Entries: Secretariat S. (G1T) Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 7 Grade IT

1 1/4m

Turf

$400,000

3 yo

3:50 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Afandem (FR) Lanfranco Dettori 119 Jean-Claude Rouget 9/2 2 2Sonic Boom (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 119 Ian R. Wilkes 8/1 3 3Permian (IRE) William T. Buick 126 Mark Johnston 9/5 4 4Oscar Performance (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 126 Brian A. Lynch 8/5 5 5Gorgeous Kitten (KY) Florent Geroux 119 Michael J. Maker 12/1 6 6Taj Mahal (IRE) Ryan L. Moore 119 Aidan P. O'Brien 5/1

5:20 p.m.—$100,000 Monmouth Oaks (G3) at Monmouth Park

WinStar Farm's Overture broke through for her first stakes win last time out in the Indiana Oaks (G3) and is the only graded winner entered in the 1 1/16-mile test. The Congrats filly has never finished worse than third in all five of her starts.

Entries: Monmouth Oaks (G3) Monmouth Park, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 10 Grade III

1 1/16m

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo Fillies

5:20 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Sine Wave (KY) Albin Jimenez 116 Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr. 15/1 2 2My Miss Tapit (KY) Eddie Castro 116 Todd A. Pletcher 3/1 3 3Overture (FL) Joe Bravo 123 William I. Mott 5/2 4 4Frank's Folly (KY) Frankie Pennington 116 Kelly J. Breen 6/1 5 5Teresa Z (KY) Nik Juarez 116 Anthony R. Margotta, Jr. 8/1 6 6Babybluesbdancing (IL) Antonio A. Gallardo 116 Terrel Gore 12/1 7 7You Know Too (KY) Alex Cintron 116 Michael E. Gorham 8/1 8 8Proud and Fearless (KY) Brian Pedroza 116 J. Larry Jones 3/1 9 9Who's the Lady (FL) Carlos J. Hernandez 118 Kathleen O'Connell 15/1

5:58 p.m.—$250,000 American St. Leger Stakes (G3T) at Arlington International Racecourse

Keystoneforvictory got the better of The Pizza Man (who will in the Arlington Million later on the card) last time out in the Stars and Stripes Stakes (G3T) at 1 1/2 miles last time out July 8. The son of Shakespeare rallied from 11 lengths off the pace in his Arlington debut, and that effort, along with a score at Gulfstream Park in May at 12 furlongs, shows the bay colt has an affinity for three-bend races.

Entries: American St. Leger S. (G3T) Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 9 Grade IIIT

One and Eleven Sixteenthm

Turf

$250,000

3 yo's & up

4:58 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Keystoneforvictory (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 121 Michael J. Maker 5/2 2 2Taghleeb (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 123 Michael J. Maker 2/1 3 3Crewman (KY) Carlos H. Marquez, Jr. 121 Dee Poulos 15/1 4 4Alpha Warrior (FL) Mitchell Murrill 119 Pavel Vashchenko 30/1 5 5Tobias (KY) James Graham 119 Rafael A. Fernandez 30/1 6 6Applicator (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 119 Mikhail Yanakov 9/2 7 7Postulation (KY) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 119 Edward L. Graham 5/1 8 8Bullards Alley (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 119 Tim Glyshaw 6/1

6:28 p.m.—$500,000 Fourstardave Handicap (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course

Sheep Pond Partners and Michael Ryan's Sassy Little Lila will take on the boys as the lone filly in a field of seven. Racing exclusively against females, the 4-year-old daughter of Artie Schiller has finished no worse than second in seven starts since her debut in June of 2016, including a pair of grade 1 placings—in the American Oaks at Santa Anita Park in December and the June 10 Just a Game Stakes last time out at Belmont.

Entries: Fourstardave H. (G1T) Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 10 Grade I

1m

Inner turf

$500,000

3 yo's & up

6:28 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Ballagh Rocks (KY) Jose Lezcano 119 William I. Mott 10/1 2 2American Patriot (KY) John R. Velazquez 121 Todd A. Pletcher 6/1 3 3Time Test (GB) Javier Castellano 120 Chad C. Brown 8/5 4 4Weekend Hideaway (NY) Luis Saez 112 Philip M. Serpe 3/1 5 5Sassy Little Lila (KY) Luis Saez 112 Brad H. Cox 6/1 6 6Disco Partner (NY) Tyler Gaffalione 119 Christophe Clement 2/1 7 7World Approval (FL) Manuel Franco 121 Mark E. Casse 9/2

6:35 p.m.—$600,000 Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse

She may have two wins in two starts since she arrived in North America, but Ignacio Correas IV says he has yet to see the best of Dona Bruja. In her first U.S. start, Dona Bruja notch a win in the Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap (G3T) at Churchill Downs June 10. Not quite a month later, she ventured to the Chicago area and got well acquainted with the Arlington turf in the Modesty Handicap (G3T) July 8, when she used an effortless late move to best a field that included grade 1 winner Time and Motion.

Entries: Beverly D. S. (G1T) Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 10 Grade IT

1 3/16m

Turf

$600,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

5:35 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Dacita (CHI) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 123 Chad C. Brown 4/1 2 2Prado's Sweet Ride (IL) Carlos H. Marquez, Jr. 123 Chris M. Block 30/1 3 3Kitten's Roar (KY) Florent Geroux 123 Michael J. Maker 12/1 4 4Dona Bruja (ARG) Declan Cannon 123 Ignacio Correas, IV 7/2 5 5Grand Jete (GB) Joel Rosario 123 Chad C. Brown 6/1 6 6Zipessa (KY) Lanfranco Dettori 123 Michael Stidham 15/1 7 7Rainha Da Bateria (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 123 Chad C. Brown 6/1 8 8Sarandia (GER) Andrasch Starke 123 Peter Schiergen 30/1 9 9Hawksmoor (IRE) Julien R. Leparoux 123 Arnaud Delacour 9/2 10 10Rain Goddess (IRE) Ryan L. Moore 117 Aidan P. O'Brien 5/1

7:19 p.m.—$1 million Arlington Million (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse

On his top day Divisidero is as capable as any in the turf male division, with a list of vanquished rivals that includes a former divisional champion (Big Blue Kitten ) and a Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner (Tourist ). If one of those good days comes in the Million, the late-running millionaire could make good on his connections' long-held belief that he is capable of not just ascending up the ranks, but staying there for the longer haul.

Entries: Arlington Million XXXV S. (G1T) Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 11 Grade IT

1 1/4m

Turf

$1,000,000

3 yo's & up

6:19 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Oak Brook (IL) Santo Sanjur 126 Brian Williamson 30/1 2 2Oscar Nominated (KY) Florent Geroux 126 Michael J. Maker 15/1 3 3Enterprising (FL) Corey J. Lanerie 126 Michael J. Maker 30/1 4 4Ghost Hunter (KY) Edwin Gonzalez 126 Jamie Ness 30/1 5 5Deauville (IRE) Ryan L. Moore 126 Aidan P. O'Brien 7/2 6 6Fanciful Angel (IRE) Daniel Muscutt 126 Marco Botti 30/1 7 7The Pizza Man (IL) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 126 Roger A. Brueggemann 12/1 8 8Kasaqui (ARG) James Graham 126 Ignacio Correas, IV 10/1 9 9Scottish (IRE) William T. Buick 126 Charles Appleby 8/1 10 10Beach Patrol (KY) Joel Rosario 126 Chad C. Brown 5/1 11 11Divisidero (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 126 William B. Bradley 5/1 12 12Ascend (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 126 H. Graham Motion 10/1 13 13Mekhtaal (GB) Lanfranco Dettori 126 Jean-Claude Rouget 9/2

8:02 p.m.—$100,000 Pucker Up Stakes (G3T) at Arlington International Racecourse

Lipstick City is the second choice in a wide-open Pucker Up off an impressive 2 1/2-length victory last time out July 15 in the Boiling Springs Stakes at Monmouth Park. It was the first victory for the daughter of City Zip since her debut win in September of 2016 at Belmont.

Entries: Pucker Up S. (G3T) Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 12 Grade IIIT

About 1 1/8m

Turf

$100,000

3 yo Fillies

7:02 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Royalty Princess (IL) Edgar Perez 118 Alnaz Ali 30/1 2 2Fault (KY) Miguel Mena 118 Michelle Lovell 8/1 3 3Lipstick City (KY) Joel Rosario 120 Chad C. Brown 4/1 4 4Journey Home (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 120 H. Graham Motion 9/2 5 5Dontmesswithjoanne (LA) James Graham 118 Brad H. Cox 8/1 6 6Sensitive (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Brad H. Cox 12/1 7 7Lovely Bernadette (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 120 James P. DiVito 7/2 8 8Princess La Quinta (KY) Carlos H. Marquez, Jr. 118 James M. Gulick 20/1 9 9Katinka (FL) Mitchell Murrill 118 Michael Yates 30/1 10 10Happy Mesa (KY) Florent Geroux 122 Michael J. Maker 5/1 11 11Canny (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 118 Michael Stidham 15/1 12 12Mo's M V P (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 118 Michael B. Campbell 30/1

9:03 p.m.—$200,000 Best Pal Stakes (G2) at Del Mar

A unique field of juveniles is headed by Kaleem Shah's undefeated Run Away. The Run Away and Hide colt won his debut at 4 1/2 furlongs in May at Santa Anita, then came back to win the Santa Anita Juvenile Stakes at 5 1/2 furlongs by 1 1/2 lengths July 3.

Entries: Best Pal S. (G2) Del Mar, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 9 Grade II

6 1/2f

Dirt

$200,000

2 yo

6:03 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Run Away (KY) Flavien Prat 123 Simon Callaghan 8/5 2 2Dia de Pago (KY) Corey S. Nakatani 118 Vladimir Cerin 20/1 3 3Master Ruler (FL) Evin A. Roman 118 John W. Sadler 15/1 4 4Armour Plate (KY) Rafael Bejarano 120 Eddie Truman 10/1 5 5Serengeti (OK) Mike E. Smith 120 Bob Baffert 9/5 6 6Fleetwood (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 118 J. Keith Desormeaux 10/1 7 7Arawak (KY) Tyler Baze 123 Wesley A. Ward 4/1 8 8An Ocala Ten (FL) Victor Espinoza 118 Peter Miller 15/1

Sunday, Aug. 13

4:47 p.m.—$125,000 Seagram Cup (G3) at Woodbine

Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman's marathon specialist Melmich exits a victory in the 1 1/4-mile Dominion Day (G3) July 1, but the Wilco gelding also has a stellar 8-5-3 record from 18 starts at the Seagram Cup's 1 1/16-mile distance, including a win in the 2016 OLG Elgin Stakes Presented by Bear Stables and a third-place finish in last year' s Seagram Cup.

Entries: Seagram Cup S. (G3) Woodbine, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1 1/16m

All Weather Track

$125,000

3 yo's & up

4:47 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Gigantic Breeze (ON) Gary Boulanger 119 Alexander F. McPherson 6/1 2 2Secret Passage (KY) Patrick Husbands 119 Malcolm Pierce 20/1 3 3Melmich (ON) Eurico Rosa Da Silva 121 Kevin Attard 6/5 4 4Bear'sway (KY) Jesse M. Campbell 119 Reade Baker 20/1 5 5Keen Gizmo (ON) David Moran 121 Josie Carroll 10/1 6 6Unbridled Juan (ON) Luis Contreras 119 Josie Carroll 4/1 7 7Are You Kidding Me (KY) Rafael Manuel Hernandez 119 Roger L. Attfield 5/2

5:02 p.m.—$200,000 Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course

The connections of Copper Bullet are hoping what he gleaned from his first try against graded stakes company—a "frustrating" second-place finish in the Bashford Manor Stakes (G3)—is something they have managed to undo in the last several weeks. The son of More Than Ready rushed up on inside to engage the pacesetter, dropped back approaching the turn, checked up briefly, and then re-rallied to finish 1 1/2 lengths behind Ten City.

Entries: Saratoga Special S. Presented by Coors Light (G2) Saratoga Race Course, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 8 Grade II

6 1/2f

Dirt

$200,000

2 yo

5:02 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Bal Harbour (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Todd A. Pletcher 12/1 2 2Mo Diddley (NY) Javier Castellano 118 Mark E. Casse 8/1 3 3Hollywood Star (KY) Robby Albarado 118 Dale L. Romans 4/1 4 4Barry Lee (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Horacio DePaz 4/1 5 5Crea's Bklyn Law (KY) Manuel Franco 118 Michael Dilger 20/1 6 6Tempestad (KY) Joel Rosario 118 Todd A. Pletcher 15/1 7 7Vino (FL) Paco Lopez 118 Kelly J. Breen 12/1 8 8Diamond Oops (KY) Luis Saez 122 Patrick L. Biancone 7/2 9 9Copper Bullet (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Steven M. Asmussen 5/2

5:10 p.m.—$100,000 Groupie Doll Stakes (G3) at Ellis Park

If Brooklynsway runs to her best form, the Groupie Doll will go through the daughter of Giant Gizmo . Her earnings of $722,597 dwarfs her 11 other competitors and her six wins have all come in stakes, including Keeneland's Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Stakes (G3) in 2016, in which she defeated multiple grade 1 winner I'm a Chatterbox.

Entries: Groupie Doll S. (G3) Ellis Park, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 8 Grade III

1m

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:10 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Put Da Blame On Me (KY) James Graham 120 Michael A. Tomlinson 8/1 2 2She Takes Heart (KY) Channing Hill 120 Edgar A. Estevez 30/1 3 3She Mabee Wild (IN) Jon Kenton Court 120 Mark Danner 15/1 4 4Hone In (KY) Miguel Mena 120 Victoria H. Oliver 30/1 5 5Adore (KY) Gabriel Saez 120 Steven M. Asmussen 12/1 6 6Cced (KY) Joseph Rocco, Jr. 120 Brendan P. Walsh 12/1 7 7Danzatrice (KY) Shaun Bridgmohan 120 Steven M. Asmussen 4/1 8 8Tiger Moth (KY) Corey J. Lanerie 120 Brad H. Cox 7/2 9 9Walkabout (KY) Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. 122 Ian R. Wilkes 5/1 10 10Pinch Hit (KY) Fernando De La Cruz 115 Brad H. Cox 12/1 11 11Student Body (KY) Sophie Doyle 115 Christopher Davis 10/1 12 12Brooklynsway (ON) Calvin H. Borel 120 Bernard S. Flint 8/1

7:30 p.m.—$100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3) at Del Mar

With an eye on the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1), Skye Diamonds will look for her second straight graded score following a standout score in the Great Lady M. Stakes (G2) at Los Alamitos Race Course, where she defeated grade 1 winners Constellation and Finest City.

Entries: Rancho Bernardo H. (G3) Del Mar, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 6 Grade III

6 1/2f

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

4:30 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Rockport Babe (KY) Martin Garcia 116 Mick Ruis - 2 Bendable (KY) Mike E. Smith 123 Richard E. Mandella - 3 Skye Diamonds (CA) Tiago Josue Pereira 122 William Spawr - 4 Constellation (KY) Flavien Prat 123 Jerry Hollendorfer - 5 Munny Spunt (FL) Drayden Van Dyke 112 Doug F. O'Neill -

8:51 p.m.—$200,000 Longacres Mile (G3) at Emerald Downs

Last year's Longacres Mile winner, Point Piper, is back for more in Auburn, Wash., for the Pacific Northwest's premier Thoroughbred event. The 7-year-old son of Giant's Causeway hasn't won in seven starts since last year's 4 3/4-length score at Emerald Downs but has placed twice—both runner-up finishes in the 2016 Native Diver (G3) and Winter Challenge Stakes.