Four Footed Fotos

Weekend Stakes Rundown: The Million

The Arlington Million highlights a quartet of grade 1 turf races.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have four grade 1 turf races, headlined by the Arlington Million, and rare graded stops at Ellis Park and Emerald Downs. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Aug. 12

2:44 p.m.—$200,000 Adirondack Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course

Trainer Todd Pletcher has two talented fillies, stakes winner Pure Silver and graded stakes-placed Stainless, entered in the 6 1/2-furlong test. Twin Creeks Racing Stables' Pure Silver won on debut June 22 against statebred company at Belmont Park. The Mission Impazible  filly followed the victory with a 1 1/2-length score in the Lynbrook Stakes against statebreds July 16 at Belmont.

Entries: Adirondack S. (G2)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 4

  • Grade II
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 2:44 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Pure Silver (NY)John R. Velazquez122Todd A. Pletcher2/1
22Stainless (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco118Todd A. Pletcher8/1
33Sly Roxy (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano118Mark E. Casse5/2
44Di Maria (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez118James T. Ryerson20/1
55Proportionality (MD)Paco Lopez118Horacio DePaz15/1
66Limited View (MD)Kendrick Carmouche118John E. Salzman, Jr.4/1
77Wall of Compassion (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAngel S. Arroyo118Rudy R. Rodriguez12/1
88Southampton Way (MD)Ricardo Santana, Jr.118Horacio DePaz5/1

4:40 p.m.—$75,000 Polynesian Stakes at Laurel Park

Lael Stables' grade 3 winner Divining Rod has found a soft spot for his 2017 debut,  and ran the best race of his career last time out Nov. 26, when the son of Tapit  finished just a head behind Connect in the Cigar Mile (G1). A victory would be welcome, however, as Divining Rod's last stakes win came back in the 2015 Coolmore Lexington Stakes (G3).

Entries: Polynesian S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:40 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Vorticity (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSheldon Russell118Cathal A. Lynch6/1
22The Truth Or Else (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado124Kenneth G. McPeek8/1
33Final Prospect (MD)Jomar Torres118Gary Capuano30/1
44Rockinn On Bye (MD)Taylor M. Hole118Stephen M. Casey10/1
55Never Gone South (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJ. D. Acosta118Cathal A. Lynch12/1
66Southern Barbecue (FL)Forest Boyce118Kenneth Decker30/1
77Divining Rod (KY)Daniel Centeno118Arnaud Delacour3/5
88Royal Squeeze (FL)Feargal Lynch124Ralph E. Nicks15/1
99No Distortion (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateVictor R. Carrasco124J. Larry Jones12/1

4:50 p.m.—$400,000 Secretariat Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse

Since he broke his maiden in August of 2016, Amerman Racing Stables' Oscar Performance has shown that when he gets firm ground to run on, he will fire. The Kitten's Joy  ridgling has won his last four races on firm turf, including back-to-back victories in the June 3 Pennine Ridge Stakes (G3T) and the July 8 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T), his second grade 1 score.

Entries: Secretariat S. (G1T)

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/4m
  • Turf
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo
  • 3:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Afandem (FR)Lanfranco Dettori119Jean-Claude Rouget9/2
22Sonic Boom (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux119Ian R. Wilkes8/1
33Permian (IRE)William T. Buick126Mark Johnston9/5
44Oscar Performance (KY)Jose L. Ortiz126Brian A. Lynch8/5
55Gorgeous Kitten (KY)Florent Geroux119Michael J. Maker12/1
66Taj Mahal (IRE)Ryan L. Moore119Aidan P. O'Brien5/1

5:20 p.m.—$100,000 Monmouth Oaks (G3) at Monmouth Park

WinStar Farm's Overture broke through for her first stakes win last time out in the Indiana Oaks (G3) and is the only graded winner entered in the 1 1/16-mile test. The Congrats  filly has never finished worse than third in all five of her starts.

Entries: Monmouth Oaks (G3)

Monmouth Park, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:20 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sine Wave (KY)Albin Jimenez116Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr.15/1
22My Miss Tapit (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEddie Castro116Todd A. Pletcher3/1
33Overture (FL)Joe Bravo123William I. Mott5/2
44Frank's Folly (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFrankie Pennington116Kelly J. Breen6/1
55Teresa Z (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez116Anthony R. Margotta, Jr.8/1
66Babybluesbdancing (IL)Antonio A. Gallardo116Terrel Gore12/1
77You Know Too (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlex Cintron116Michael E. Gorham8/1
88Proud and Fearless (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Pedroza116J. Larry Jones3/1
99Who's the Lady (FL)Carlos J. Hernandez118Kathleen O'Connell15/1

5:58 p.m.—$250,000 American St. Leger Stakes (G3T) at Arlington International Racecourse

Keystoneforvictory got the better of The Pizza Man (who will in the Arlington Million later on the card) last time out in the Stars and Stripes Stakes (G3T) at 1 1/2 miles last time out July 8. The son of Shakespeare rallied from 11 lengths off the pace in his Arlington debut, and that effort, along with a score at Gulfstream Park in May at 12 furlongs, shows the bay colt has an affinity for three-bend races.

Entries: American St. Leger S. (G3T)

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade IIIT
  • One and Eleven Sixteenthm
  • Turf
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:58 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Keystoneforvictory (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux121Michael J. Maker5/2
22Taghleeb (KY)Jose L. Ortiz123Michael J. Maker2/1
33Crewman (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCarlos H. Marquez, Jr.121Dee Poulos15/1
44Alpha Warrior (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateMitchell Murrill119Pavel Vashchenko30/1
55Tobias (KY)James Graham119Rafael A. Fernandez30/1
66Applicator (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.119Mikhail Yanakov9/2
77Postulation (KY)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.119Edward L. Graham5/1
88Bullards Alley (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.119Tim Glyshaw6/1

6:28 p.m.—$500,000 Fourstardave Handicap (G1T) at Saratoga Race Course

Sheep Pond Partners and Michael Ryan's Sassy Little Lila will take on the boys as the lone filly in a field of seven. Racing exclusively against females, the 4-year-old daughter of Artie Schiller  has finished no worse than second in seven starts since her debut in June of 2016, including a pair of grade 1 placings—in the American Oaks at Santa Anita Park in December and the June 10 Just a Game Stakes last time out at Belmont.

Entries: Fourstardave H. (G1T)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade I
  • 1m
  • Inner turf
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 6:28 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Ballagh Rocks (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano119William I. Mott10/1
22American Patriot (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez121Todd A. Pletcher6/1
33Time Test (GB)Javier Castellano120Chad C. Brown8/5
44Weekend Hideaway (NY)Luis Saez112Philip M. Serpe3/1
55Sassy Little Lila (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez112Brad H. Cox6/1
66Disco Partner (NY)Tyler Gaffalione119Christophe Clement2/1
77World Approval (FL)Manuel Franco121Mark E. Casse9/2

6:35 p.m.—$600,000 Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse

She may have two wins in two starts since she arrived in North America, but Ignacio Correas IV says he has yet to see the best of Dona Bruja. In her first U.S. start, Dona Bruja notch a win in the Old Forester Mint Julep Handicap (G3T) at Churchill Downs June 10. Not quite a month later, she ventured to the Chicago area and got well acquainted with the Arlington turf in the Modesty Handicap (G3T) July 8, when she used an effortless late move to best a field that included grade 1 winner Time and Motion.

Entries: Beverly D. S. (G1T)

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade IT
  • 1 3/16m
  • Turf
  • $600,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Dacita (CHI)Irad Ortiz, Jr.123Chad C. Brown4/1
22Prado's Sweet Ride (IL)Carlos H. Marquez, Jr.123Chris M. Block30/1
33Kitten's Roar (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux123Michael J. Maker12/1
44Dona Bruja (ARG)Declan Cannon123Ignacio Correas, IV7/2
55Grand Jete (GB)Joel Rosario123Chad C. Brown6/1
66Zipessa (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLanfranco Dettori123Michael Stidham15/1
77Rainha Da Bateria (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz123Chad C. Brown6/1
88Sarandia (GER)Andrasch Starke123Peter Schiergen30/1
99Hawksmoor (IRE)Julien R. Leparoux123Arnaud Delacour9/2
1010Rain Goddess (IRE)Ryan L. Moore117Aidan P. O'Brien5/1

7:19 p.m.—$1 million Arlington Million (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse

On his top day Divisidero is as capable as any in the turf male division, with a list of vanquished rivals that includes a former divisional champion (Big Blue Kitten ) and a Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner (Tourist ). If one of those good days comes in the Million, the late-running millionaire could make good on his connections' long-held belief that he is capable of not just ascending up the ranks, but staying there for the longer haul.

Entries: Arlington Million XXXV S. (G1T)

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 11

  • Grade IT
  • 1 1/4m
  • Turf
  • $1,000,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 6:19 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Oak Brook (IL)Santo Sanjur126Brian Williamson30/1
22Oscar Nominated (KY)Florent Geroux126Michael J. Maker15/1
33Enterprising (FL)Corey J. Lanerie126Michael J. Maker30/1
44Ghost Hunter (KY)Edwin Gonzalez126Jamie Ness30/1
55Deauville (IRE)Ryan L. Moore126Aidan P. O'Brien7/2
66Fanciful Angel (IRE)Daniel Muscutt126Marco Botti30/1
77The Pizza Man (IL)Irad Ortiz, Jr.126Roger A. Brueggemann12/1
88Kasaqui (ARG)James Graham126Ignacio Correas, IV10/1
99Scottish (IRE)William T. Buick126Charles Appleby8/1
1010Beach Patrol (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario126Chad C. Brown5/1
1111Divisidero (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux126William B. Bradley5/1
1212Ascend (KY)Jose L. Ortiz126H. Graham Motion10/1
1313Mekhtaal (GB)Lanfranco Dettori126Jean-Claude Rouget9/2

8:02 p.m.—$100,000 Pucker Up Stakes (G3T) at Arlington International Racecourse

Lipstick City is the second choice in a wide-open Pucker Up off an impressive 2 1/2-length victory last time out July 15 in the Boiling Springs Stakes at Monmouth Park. It was the first victory for the daughter of City Zip since her debut win in September of 2016 at Belmont.

Entries: Pucker Up S. (G3T)

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 12

  • Grade IIIT
  • About 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 7:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Royalty Princess (IL)Edgar Perez118Alnaz Ali30/1
22Fault (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMiguel Mena118Michelle Lovell8/1
33Lipstick City (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario120Chad C. Brown4/1
44Journey Home (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz120H. Graham Motion9/2
55Dontmesswithjoanne (LA)James Graham118Brad H. Cox8/1
66Sensitive (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.118Brad H. Cox12/1
77Lovely Bernadette (KY)Corey J. Lanerie120James P. DiVito7/2
88Princess La Quinta (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCarlos H. Marquez, Jr.118James M. Gulick20/1
99Katinka (FL)Mitchell Murrill118Michael Yates30/1
1010Happy Mesa (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux122Michael J. Maker5/1
1111Canny (KY)Julien R. Leparoux118Michael Stidham15/1
1212Mo's M V P (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.118Michael B. Campbell30/1

9:03 p.m.—$200,000 Best Pal Stakes (G2) at Del Mar

A unique field of juveniles is headed by Kaleem Shah's undefeated Run Away. The Run Away and Hide  colt won his debut at 4 1/2 furlongs in May at Santa Anita, then came back to win the Santa Anita Juvenile Stakes at 5 1/2 furlongs by 1 1/2 lengths July 3.

Entries: Best Pal S. (G2)

Del Mar, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade II
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo
  • 6:03 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Run Away (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat123Simon Callaghan8/5
22Dia de Pago (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey S. Nakatani118Vladimir Cerin20/1
33Master Ruler (FL)Evin A. Roman118John W. Sadler15/1
44Armour Plate (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano120Eddie Truman10/1
55Serengeti (OK)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith120Bob Baffert9/5
66Fleetwood (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux118J. Keith Desormeaux10/1
77Arawak (KY)Tyler Baze123Wesley A. Ward4/1
88An Ocala Ten (FL)Victor Espinoza118Peter Miller15/1

Sunday, Aug. 13

4:47 p.m.—$125,000 Seagram Cup (G3) at Woodbine

Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman's marathon specialist Melmich exits a victory in the 1 1/4-mile Dominion Day (G3) July 1, but the Wilco gelding also has a stellar 8-5-3 record from 18 starts at the Seagram Cup's 1 1/16-mile distance, including a win in the 2016 OLG Elgin Stakes Presented by Bear Stables and a third-place finish in last year' s Seagram Cup.

Entries: Seagram Cup S. (G3)

Woodbine, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/16m
  • All Weather Track
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:47 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Gigantic Breeze (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary Boulanger119Alexander F. McPherson6/1
22Secret Passage (KY)Patrick Husbands119Malcolm Pierce20/1
33Melmich (ON)Eurico Rosa Da Silva121Kevin Attard6/5
44Bear'sway (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJesse M. Campbell119Reade Baker20/1
55Keen Gizmo (ON)David Moran121Josie Carroll10/1
66Unbridled Juan (ON)Luis Contreras119Josie Carroll4/1
77Are You Kidding Me (KY)Rafael Manuel Hernandez119Roger L. Attfield5/2

5:02 p.m.—$200,000 Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course

The connections of Copper Bullet are hoping what he gleaned from his first try against graded stakes company—a "frustrating" second-place finish in the Bashford Manor Stakes (G3)—is something they have managed to undo in the last several weeks. The son of More Than Ready  rushed up on inside to engage the pacesetter, dropped back approaching the turn, checked up briefly, and then re-rallied to finish 1 1/2 lengths behind Ten City.

Entries: Saratoga Special S. Presented by Coors Light (G2)

Saratoga Race Course, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade II
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo
  • 5:02 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bal Harbour (KY)John R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher12/1
22Mo Diddley (NY)Javier Castellano118Mark E. Casse8/1
33Hollywood Star (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Dale L. Romans4/1
44Barry Lee (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Horacio DePaz4/1
55Crea's Bklyn Law (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco118Michael Dilger20/1
66Tempestad (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario118Todd A. Pletcher15/1
77Vino (FL)Paco Lopez118Kelly J. Breen12/1
88Diamond Oops (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez122Patrick L. Biancone7/2
99Copper Bullet (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.118Steven M. Asmussen5/2

5:10 p.m.—$100,000 Groupie Doll Stakes (G3) at Ellis Park

If Brooklynsway runs to her best form, the Groupie Doll will go through the daughter of Giant Gizmo . Her earnings of $722,597 dwarfs her 11 other competitors and her six wins have all come in stakes, including Keeneland's Hilliard Lyons Doubledogdare Stakes (G3) in 2016, in which she defeated multiple grade 1 winner I'm a Chatterbox.

Entries: Groupie Doll S. (G3)

Ellis Park, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Put Da Blame On Me (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJames Graham120Michael A. Tomlinson8/1
22She Takes Heart (KY)Channing Hill120Edgar A. Estevez30/1
33She Mabee Wild (IN)Jon Kenton Court120Mark Danner15/1
44Hone In (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMiguel Mena120Victoria H. Oliver30/1
55Adore (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGabriel Saez120Steven M. Asmussen12/1
66Cced (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Rocco, Jr.120Brendan P. Walsh12/1
77Danzatrice (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateShaun Bridgmohan120Steven M. Asmussen4/1
88Tiger Moth (KY)Corey J. Lanerie120Brad H. Cox7/2
99Walkabout (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.122Ian R. Wilkes5/1
1010Pinch Hit (KY)Fernando De La Cruz115Brad H. Cox12/1
1111Student Body (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSophie Doyle115Christopher Davis10/1
1212Brooklynsway (ON)Calvin H. Borel120Bernard S. Flint8/1

7:30 p.m.—$100,000 Rancho Bernardo Handicap (G3) at Del Mar

With an eye on the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1), Skye Diamonds will look for her second straight graded score following a standout score in the Great Lady M. Stakes (G2) at Los Alamitos Race Course, where she defeated grade 1 winners Constellation and Finest City.

Entries: Rancho Bernardo H. (G3)

Del Mar, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 6

  • Grade III
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Rockport Babe (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMartin Garcia116Mick Ruis-
2Bendable (KY)Mike E. Smith123Richard E. Mandella-
3Skye Diamonds (CA)Tiago Josue Pereira122William Spawr-
4Constellation (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat123Jerry Hollendorfer-
5Munny Spunt (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke112Doug F. O'Neill-

8:51 p.m.—$200,000 Longacres Mile (G3) at Emerald Downs

Last year's Longacres Mile winner, Point Piper, is back for more in Auburn, Wash., for the Pacific Northwest's premier Thoroughbred event. The 7-year-old son of Giant's Causeway  hasn't won in seven starts since last year's 4 3/4-length score at Emerald Downs but has placed twice—both runner-up finishes in the 2016 Native Diver (G3) and Winter Challenge Stakes.

Entries: Longacres Mile H. (G3)

Emerald Downs, Sunday, August 13, 2017, Race 8

  • Grade III
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:51 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bistraya (LA)Keeneland Sales GraduateAmadeo Perez120Robert Gilker12/1
22Point Piper (KY)Julien Couton121Jerry Hollendorfer9/2
33Gold Rush Dancer (CA)Evin A. Roman120Vann Belvoir4/1
44Black Sona (OK)David A. Martin112David B. Martinez30/1
55Papa Frank (CA)Jose Luis Zunino113Mary Tate30/1
66Seattle Serenade (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateWilliam Antongeorgi III119Jerry Hollendorfer8/1
77Dedicated to You (WA)Leonel Camacho-Flores115David B. Martinez30/1
88Stryker Phd (WA)Kevin E. Orozco120Larry D. Ross12/1
99Mach One Rules (WA)Isaias D. Enriquez123Frank Lucarelli7/2
1010Chief of Staff (CA)Rocco Bowen117Michael Puhich6/1
1111Barkley (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Matias121Howard Belvoir5/1
1212Togrammashousewego (WA)Eswan Flores115Charles Essex20/1