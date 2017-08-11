Lisa's Booby Trap's Colt Offered in New York-Bred Sale

A Big Brown colt entered in the Aug. 12 first session of the Fasig-Tipton New York-bred preferred yearling sale has a backstory that has produced a book and was featured on a national television news program.

The chestnut colt offered by KatieRich Farms is the first foal out of Lisa's Booby Trap, an inexpensive mare whose issues and ownership became a feel-good story earlier this decade. A daughter of Drewman, Lisa's Booby Trap was owned by Finger Lakes-based trainer Timothy Snyder.

Lisa's Booby Trap was named after Snyder's late wife, Lisa, who said before her death she would be reincarnated as a horse. Lisa's Booby Trap was reportedly bought by Snyder for $4,500, which included his life savings of $2,000 and the remainder to be paid from proceeds of the filly's first win.

Blind in one eye, Lisa's Booby Trap overcame that infirmity as well as flat-footedness to win 10 of her 18 starts, including the restricted Loudonville Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, and earned $182,440.

The journey of Lisa's Booby Trap and her trainer inspired the book "The Ghost Horse: A True Story of Love, Death, and Redemption" by Joe Layden and was the subject of an episode of Dateline NBC entitled "Lisa's Booby Trap."

In addition to his notable backstory, the colt sired by the two-time classic winner Big Brown has a lot going for him, according to KatieRich's Mark Hubley.

"He's a big, strong, very attractive horse," Hubley said. "He's very well-behaved and has a lot of flesh to him. He is very well put together and has got some size and substance. I am excited to be here with him."

Hubley said Lisa's Booby Trap has a 2017 filly by Tale of the Cat who is "tremendous" and was bred this year to Hard Spun .