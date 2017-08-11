Pricey City Zip Pinhook Among Top Hips to Watch

A colt sired by the late City Zip, who is the costliest previously purchased yearling in the sale, is among the top horses to watch during the Aug. 12 first session of the Fasig-Tipton New York-bred yearling sale.

The two-day sale at the Humphrey S. Finney sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., begins at 6:30 p.m. ET daily.

Consigned as Hip 371 by Indian Creek, agent, the colt was bred by James Lamonica, Lee Sacks, and Soave Stables, and was a $240,000 purchase in the name of Osprey Bloodstock at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

The colt is a half brother to four stakes horses, including multiple stakes winner The Lewis Dinner and stakes winner Kelli Got Frosty.

Another well-bred pinhook on offer Aug. 12 is Hip 332, a Freud colt out of Life's a Dance, an unraced Gone West mare who is a half sister to Dwyer Stakes (G3) winner Speighster. Bred by Richard K. Gallagher and Fred Rosen, the colt was purchased by Marshall Dowell for $28,000 at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall mixed sale and is consigned by Marshall W. Silverman, agent.

The colt's second dam, the unraced Danzig mare Dance Swiftly, also produced Paiota Falls, the dam of stakes winners Rafting and African Ride. The extended female family includes Canadian Horse of the Year Dance Smartly, as well as champion Classy 'n Smart and grade 1 winner and leading sire Smart Strike.

Also on the watch list for Saturday is Hip 323, a colt from the first crop sired by Goldencents who is a half brother to Jessica Is Back, a Put It Back mare whose 12 wins included the Princess Rooney Handicap (G1) and the earner of $836,765. Offered by Harry L. Landry Bloodstock, agent, the colt was bred by Joseph DiRico.

Hip 326 is a daughter of Pioneerof the Nile consigned by Blake-Albina Thoroughbred Services, agent. Bred by Newtown Anner Stud, the filly is the first foal from the winning Mizzen Mast mare Kashami, a half sister to the millionaire grade 2-winner Willcox Inn. The filly's third dam, the winning Diesis mare Aletta Maria, is the dam of grade 1 winners Cetewayo , Dynaforce and grade 2 winner Bowman Mill.

Hip 357, a Maclean's Music colt offered by Vinery Sales, agent, is from the extended female family of Canadian champion Diva's Debut and Canadian Oaks winner Capdiva. The colt, named Better B Gud to Me, was bred by David W. Kamp and Dr. Patricia S. Purdy.