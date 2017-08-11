Mach One Rules Made Heavyweight in Longacres Mile

R.E.V. Racing's Mach One Rules is slated to carry the top weight in the Aug. 13 Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) against a field of 11 other older males that includes multiple graded stakes winner Stryker Phd and last year's Mile winner Point Piper.

The $200,000 Longacres Miles is the centerpiece of the Emerald Downs meet. The card also includes the $65,000 Emerald Distaff for older fillies and mares and a pair of sprints for older horses—the PM Pete Pedersen Memorial Overnight Stakes and the PM King County Overnight Stakes.

Mach One Rules, trained by Frank Lucarelli, comes into the race off two stakes victories at the Auburn, Wa., track. In the June 18 Budweiser Stakes the gelded son of Harbor the Gold stalked the pace and was able to get up by three-quarters of a length in the 6 1/2-furlong contest.

Four weeks later he returned in the 1 1/16-mile Mt. Ranier Stakes July 16 to win by two lengths over fellow Longacres Mile contenders Bistraya and Papa Frank, as well as Budweiser also-rans Barkley and Dedicated to You.

In his season debut April 22, Mach One Rules came in third in an optional-claiming allowance race and then finished runner up May 21 in the Governor's Stakes, a neck behind Barkley. The 4-year-old gelding has only finished off the board twice in 15 starts and owns a record of 6-5-2.

Carrying 123 pounds in the Mile, Mach One Rules will give the rest of the field a two to 11 pound advantage.

The 8-year-old Stryker Phd has not won since taking the Berkeley Handicap (G3) in November at Golden Gate Fields. He is the only graded stakes winner in the field.

Trained by Larry Ross, the Bertrando gelding is a two-time winner of the Longacres Mile having won the race in 2014 and 2015. He finished third in his season debut, a January allowance at the Northern California track. He followed that effort with two losses at the allowance level and a fifth in the San Francisco Mile Stakes (G3) before a fifth place run behind Mach One Rules in the Budweiser Stakes.

Racing almost exclusively in graded stakes since the beginning of 2016, last year's Mile winner Point Piper will attempt to defend his title, however the 7-year-old son of Giant's Causeway has not won since that race.

Trained by Jerry Hollendorfer for Gato Racing, All Schlaich Stables, and Russo Racing, Point Piper began 2017 with a fourth at Santa Anita Park in the 1 1/8-mile San Gabriel Stakes (G3) in January. He then finished sixth in the grade 1 Triple Bend Stakes at seven furlongs March 11 and was most recently seventh in the May 29 All American Stakes (G3) at Golden Gate.

Rising Star Stable's Barkley finished fourth and third in his last two efforts, but prior to that the multiple stakes-winning Munnings colt had seven wins and two seconds from 11 lifetime starts, all at Emerald Downs.