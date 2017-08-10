NBC Sports

Radio, Television Coverage Planned for This Weekend

By America's Best Racing

The International Festival of Racing at Arlington International Race Course takes center stage on the Road to the Breeders' Cup, with two Challenge Series "Win and You're In" events - the Arlington Million and the Beverly D. stakes (both G1). The winners of these two races receive berths to the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1) and the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1), respectively.

The Arlington Million and Beverly D. will be featured in an hour-long broadcast by NBC Sports Channel as part of the "Win and You're In" series of telecasts presented by Lane's End and America's Best Racing. The broadcast will air on NBCSN from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. EDT.

TV Schedule

Date

Program

Time

Network

Aug. 12

"Saratoga Live," featuring coverage of the Adirondack Stakes and Fourstardave Handicap

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Network

Aug. 12

 Live coverage of the Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes from Arlington Park

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 12

 Live coverage of Del Mar's card featuring the Best Pal Stakes

First post 5 p.m.

TVG

 Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network
Aug. 8 Live coverage of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale of selected yearlings 7 p.m.-10 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 9 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Pedigree Expert Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 9 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 9 Trainer Talk presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 10 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 10 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 10 Brisnet.com call-in Show  6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 10 "At the Post Live," with host Andy Serling and featured guests Irad Ortiz Jr., Graham Motion, and Robertino Diodoro 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. www.1045theteam.com
Aug. 11 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network
Aug. 11 Xpressbet Radio 3 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 11 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 12 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN
Aug. 12 "The Winner's Circle," presented by America's Best Racing in conjunction with SB Nation Radio, with host Bram Weinstein and scheduled guest Jeannine Edwards 10 a.m.  SB Nation Radio
Aug. 12 "Saturdays at Saratoga," featuring broadcast coverage of the Adirondack Stakes and Fourstardave Handicap (on XM 93 satellite radio and streaming from website) 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. HRRN
Aug. 12 Broadcast coverage of the Arlington Million and undercard stakes (streaming from website) 5 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. HRRN

 Note: All times listed are Eastern