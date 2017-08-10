Radio, Television Coverage Planned for This Weekend

By America's Best Racing

The International Festival of Racing at Arlington International Race Course takes center stage on the Road to the Breeders' Cup, with two Challenge Series "Win and You're In" events - the Arlington Million and the Beverly D. stakes (both G1). The winners of these two races receive berths to the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1) and the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (G1), respectively.

The Arlington Million and Beverly D. will be featured in an hour-long broadcast by NBC Sports Channel as part of the "Win and You're In" series of telecasts presented by Lane's End and America's Best Racing. The broadcast will air on NBCSN from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. EDT.