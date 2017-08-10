Hendrickson New President of National Museum of Racing

John Hendrickson has been named president of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame by the museum's executive committee.

Hendrickson succeeds Gretchen Jackson, who served as the museum's president since 2014. Jackson will continue to serve as a member of the museum's board of trustees.

Hendrickson is involved in Thoroughbred racing as the manager of Marylou Whitney Stables. He also is president and CEO of Whitney Industries. A former member of the New York Racing Association's board of directors, Hendrickson has also been a special advisor on matters pertaining to Saratoga Race Course.

Along with his wife, the prominent owner and breeder Marylou Whitney, Hendrickson has been instrumental in developing and supporting programs that benefit backstretch workers at Saratoga.

"I'm honored to be named president of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame and carry on in the great tradition of Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, who was one of the Museum's founders and its first president," Hendrickson said. "The Museum is an important institution with a great history and a bright future."

Museum director Cathy Marino thanked Jackson for her service and said Hendrickson is an ideal choice to lead the Museum going forward.

"Gretchen did a wonderful job during her time as president and we are grateful for her commitment and all she did for the museum in that role," Marino said. "John Hendrickson brings a great passion for the sport of Thoroughbred racing and he loves the museum and understands its key role in the sport.

"John will bring a lot of energy and ideas into the presidency and I'm looking forward to working with him as the museum continues to evolve and develop new and exciting exhibits and initiatives that educate both new and longtime fans of Thoroughbred racing."