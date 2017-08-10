New York-Bred Yearlings to be Offered at Fasig-Tipton

Fresh on the heels of Fasig-Tipton's blockbuster selected yearling sale in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the action resumes this weekend at the Humphrey S. Finney sales pavilion with a two-day sale of yearlings bred in New York.

The sales company has cataloged 296 entries for the Aug. 12-13 auction that will begin each evening at 6:30 p.m.

"Buyers looking to participate in the lucrative New York-bred program will find the cream of the New York-bred crop at this sale once again this year," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning.

Featured on the sale's catalog cover are Mind Your Biscuits and Haveyougoneaway, both grade 1 winners who went through the sales ring at the New York-bred sale.

Mind Your Biscuits was offered at the 2014 edition by Select Sales but was bought back for $47,000. He has subsequently gone on to win four graded stakes, including the Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News and Malibu Stakes, both grade 1, and has earned more than $2.2 million.

Haveyougoneaway, sold by Four Star Sales for $105,000 in 2012, has won six stakes, including the 2016 Ballerina Stakes (G1), and earned more than $907,000.

"Whether your goal is to compete in the New York-bred program, or to race on the world's biggest stages, this sale is the proven place to find a horse that will take you there," Browning said.

Statistics recently released by BloodHorse MarketWatch ranked the New York-bred sale high among all major North American yearling sales in several categories. The sale currently is a top-three ranked sale by average earnings per starter; percentage of winners sold with earnings of more than $150,000; and percentage of stakes winners from yearlings sold at $105,000.