Gun Runner Improves, Arrogate Still Tops World Rankings

There is no change to the order of the top three horses in the sixth edition of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2017, but Gun Runner has improved his rating, while Enable moves into the fourth spot.

Gun Runner improved his rating to 127 from 125 after taking the Whitney Stakes (G1) by 5 1/4 lengths. In June, he pulled away in the stretch of the Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) to win by seven lengths.

His only defeat this year came in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1), where he finished a well-beaten second behind Arrogate (134), who continues to lead the rankings after earning the honor last year.

For the full rankings, click here.

Meanwhile, the biggest mover in the latest rankings is Enable, who improves to 126 from 121 to take over fourth position. The 3-year-old filly took on open company in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) and won by 4 1/2 lengths.

Enable has won her last three races, which also include the Investec Oaks (G1) and Darley Irish Oaks (G1), by a combined 15 lengths.