Taghleeb Favored for American St. Leger

Older runners get to really stretch their legs in the run-up to Arlington Million XXXV (G1T) in the 1 11/16-mile American St. Leger Stakes (G3T). The $250,000 race, which will be contested for the sixth time, counts grade 1 winner The Pizza Man (2014) as its most famous winner so far.

The two horses on the inside—who are both trained by Mike Maker—will likely draw the most attention as they are 5-2 and 2-1, respectively on the morning line. Ken and Sarah Ramsey's Keystoneforvictory will be on the hedge with Julien Leparoux up while the post two slot will be filled by Michael Hui's Taghleeb.

Keystoneforvictory got the better of The Pizza Man (who runs in the Million) last time out in Arlington's Stars and Stripes Stakes (G3T) at 1 1/2 miles. The son of Shakespeare rallied from 11 lengths off the pace in his Arlington debut, and that effort, along with a score at Gulfstream Park in May at 12 furlongs means the bay colt has an affinity for three-bend races.

Earlier in the year Keystoneforvictory shipped to Barbados for the Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup where he finished third as the 9-5 favorite.

Taghleeb, a 6-year-old by Hard Spun faced a tougher bunch last time out in the Arlington Handicap (G3T) on Million Preview Day, but hung tough, finishing fifth while coming up the rail late. A dual stakes winner at Gulfstream during the winter, he made a name for himself as the winner of the two-mile H. Allen Jerkens Stakes and 1 1/2-mile W.L. McKnight Handicap (G3T).