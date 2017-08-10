Pletcher-Trained Pair to Line Up for Adirondack

Trainer Todd Pletcher entered two talented fillies, stakes winner Pure Silver and graded stakes-placed Stainless, in the $200,000 Adirondack Stakes (G2).

Part of the Fourstardave Handicap (G1T) undercard Aug. 12 at Saratoga Race Course, the Adirondack drew a group of eight promising 2-year-old fillies for the 6 1/2-furlong main track contest.

Twin Creeks Racing Stables' Pure Silver won on debut in a June 22 maiden special weight against statebred company at Belmont Park. The Mission Impazible filly followed the victory with a 1 1/2-length score in the Lynbrook Stakes against statebreds July 16 at that track.

"She's two for two so far and doing well," Pletcher said. "We were originally thinking about waiting for the Seeking the Ante (Stakes, Aug. 25 at Saratoga), but she's training well and this looks like a relatively compact field so we are going to take a shot at open company.

"She's been very good so far, very straightforward," he added. "She's a precocious 2-year-old."

Ridden by John Velazquez from the rail, she is assigned 122 pounds—four pounds more than the rest of the field.

StarLadies Racing's Stainless, Pletcher's other entry, also won on debut, rallying from 4 1/2 lengths back at Gulfstream Park to cross the wire 3 1/2 lengths in front. Trying the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) in her second start, the filly finished third behind winner Dream It Is and Best Performance.

The Flatter filly will break just outside of Pure Silver with jockey Manuel Franco in the irons.

Trained by Mark Casse for BG Stable, Sly Roxy is another who has already been tested on the Saratoga main track. The Speightstown filly won her only start by 5 1/2 lengths in a 5 1/2-furlong contest that was originally scheduled for the turf July 27.

Limited View comes into black-type company off her maiden victory first time out at Laurel Park for trainer John Salzman Jr., who owns the horse in partnership with Fred Wasserloos and George Greenwalt.

The Freedom Child filly wired the Laurel field of six other juvenile fillies and pulled away to win the five furlongs by 3 3/4 lengths in a final time of :57.95.

After hitting the gate at the start and getting away last, the Rudy-Rodriguez trained Wall of Compassion won her first start by a nose at Belmont July 7. The Jimmy Creed filly drew post 7 with jockey Angel Arroyo.

Trainer Horacio DePaz sends out two Maryland-bred homebreds for Sagamore Farm. Proportionality won her debut at Laurel by 1 1/4 lengths and Southampton Way broke her maiden in her second start, winning a Saratoga maiden race July 21.

Rounding out the field, Di Maria broke her maiden at first asking at Gulfstream Park and then placed fifth in the June 8 Astoria Stakes at Belmont and third in the Brave Raj Stakes back at Gulfstream July 1.