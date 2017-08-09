Richardson Re-Elected Chairman of TOBA Board

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association announced Aug. 9 the re-election of Dr. J. David Richardson as chairman of its board of trustees.

Also joining Richardson on the board, to serve three-year terms as new members, are Robert Devlin, Terry Finley, Bernard McCormack, Charlie O'Connor, and Garrett O'Rourke.

Re-elected to three-year terms were current trustees Barbara Banke, Mike Caruso, Brant Laue, Michael McMahon, and Kenneth McPeek.

"I am honored to be re-elected as TOBA chairman," Richardson said. "Our board of trustees and the TOBA membership represent an important constituency and we look forward to working with other industry stakeholders to improve the economics and integrity of the sport."

Immediately following its annual members meeting, the TOBA Board met to elect officers for the 1,800-member association. Officers named for 2017-18 are: Dr. J. David Richardson, chairman; Everett Dobson, vice-chairman; Dan Metzger, president; Michael McMahon, secretary; and Brant Laue, treasurer.

The TOBA Board also approved the reappointment of Craig Bernick to the American Graded Stakes Committee. The 2017-18 committee is comprised of TOBA members Dr. J. David Richardson (chair), Barbara Banke, Reynolds Bell Jr., Bernick, Dobson, and J. Michael O'Farrell as well as racing officials Georganne Hale (Maryland Jockey Club), Rick Hammerle (Santa Anita Park), Ben Huffman (Churchill Downs and Keeneland), Martin Panza (NYRA), and Thomas Robbins (Del Mar).