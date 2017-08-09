Take Charge Indy Gets First Black-Type Winner

Take Charge Indy , the 2012 Florida Derby (G1) winner, can boast his first black-type winner after the Kelly Breen-trained filly Take Charge Paula survived a speed duel and drew off to win the $50,000 White Clay Creek Stakes at Delaware Park Aug. 9.

Take Charge Paula, out of the Songandaprayer mare Perfect Paula, won her second race in as many starts. Sent off as the 3-5 favorite in a field of eight, Take Charge Paula dueled inside longshot Prancing Warrior early, before pulling away under Paco Lopez to win the 5 1/2-furlong race by three lengths. She finished the distance in 1:04.21 on a fast track.

Owner Bruce Tallisman paid $50,000 for the filly from the Envision Equine consignment at the 2017 Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale. Bred by Extern Developments in Kentucky, she had gone through the sales ring twice before.

Wednesday's victory brought Take Charge Paula's earnings to $51,600.

Perfect Paula, by Rahy, was stakes-placed in England and has five other winning foals.

Take Charge Indy retired with a record of 3-4-2 from 14 starts, earning more than $1.1 million. Trained by Patrick Byrne for Chuck and Maribeth Sanford, and WinStar Farm, his victory in the Florida Derby came at the expense of future Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Union Rags . He also captured the Alysheba Stakes (G2) by six lengths at Churchill Downs as a 4-year-old.

Take Charge Indy currently stands at KRA Jeju Stud Farm in the Republic of Korea for a private fee.