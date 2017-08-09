New Pinhooking Venture Off to Successful Start

When trainer D. Wayne Lukas signed the ticket at $650,000 during the Aug. 7 opening session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale for a son of Union Rags , it marked another big pinhooking score for Renee Dailey and Olin Gentry.

Consigned by Tom VanMeter and Gentry, the colt offered as Hip 26 was bought by Lukas on behalf of longtime clients Robert Baker and William Mack.

Produced from the stakes-winning Distorted Humor mare Victorious Ami, the colt was bought in Dailey's name for $105,000 as a "short yearling" at this year's Keeneland January mixed sale.

After deducting the purchase price and expenses assumed to be associated with a yearling pinhook, the colt's net profit of $502,500 produced a 437% return on investment, third-highest for a previously purchased yearling in the entire sale.

During the second session, Hip 149, an Orb colt purchased by Dailey for $77,000 as a weanling was sold for $325,000, producing a 255% ROI.

In a short period of time, Dailey and Gentry have had four highly profitable pinhook transactions from as many through the sales ring. Dailey also preps the horses sold by VanMeter-Gentry Sales.

Dailey said one of the keys to buying young horses at a price at which a profit can best be derived is thoroughness in shopping the sale.

"It takes patience and perseverance," she said. "I love looking at all the horses in the later books at Keeneland in November, because there are some diamonds in the rough and that's what we're looking for. I bought a colt for $8,000 and sold him for $65,000. It was a cold morning in November and he was one of the early horses in the ring and there was just nobody there."

In selecting horses for the partnership to purchase for later resell, Dailey uses the skills she learned at an early age and honed during her years with hunter-jumpers and later with Quarter Horses.

"What is important to me is how correct they are and how well they walk," Dailey said. "I'm looking for something I can buy and improve on. You have to start with what works for you and what I think will sell, from being here and watching the different buyers and what the educated buyers want."

In addition to being hand-walked and lunged, the yearlings are shipped to Kentucky Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center to swim, another way of helping build fitness level.

"I learned in 4-H as a little kid on how to get one ready for a horse show, and it's the same grooming and physical fitness for getting one ready for the sale," Dailey said. "It's also about having an eye for what is appealing to me and what I think is appealing to people in the racing business."

Although she and Gentry have had early success, Dailey doesn't take it for granted.

"It's been great, but I know it doesn't always end up this way," she said. "We know so many things can go wrong. I have great staff and I couldn't do it without my guys."