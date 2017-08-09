Lothenbach Takes Buying Spree to Saratoga

Bob Lothenbach has been a busy man. His Lothenbach Stables was listed as the buyer on five tickets over the two nights of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale Aug. 7-8 for a grand total of $1.415 million. His purchases included four colts, three of which are by More Than Ready , and an Animal Kingdom filly.

This is Lothenbach's second buying spree this year. He also bought five yearlings for a total of $735,000 at the Fasig-Tipton July sale. His average purchase price at Saratoga was $283,000 compared with $135,000 at the July sale.

Lothenbach was represented at the Saratoga sale by Drew Nardiello, who helps manage the Minneapolis/St. Paul businessman's breeding and racing stock. Nardiello owns Chesapeake Farm, where Lothenbach boards his broodmares. As an owner, Lothenbach's successful runners have included grade 1 winners Vacare and Mayo on the Side. He is currently racing multiple graded stakes winner Sonic Boom, who is entered in the Aug. 12 Secretariat Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse.

Lothenbach's most expensive Saratoga sale purchase was Hip 54, a colt by More Than Ready from the Bluewater Sales consignment. The colt is the first foal out of an unplaced Sea The Stars daughter See Ya Signe, who is out of grade 1 winner Santa Teresita. Nardiello went to $400,000 to secure the colt.

"All of his purchases will be for his racing stable. He's had a lot of success this year and that's his end goal, Saturday afternoon horses," Nardiello said.

"Ian Wilkes—who trains for him—and I looked at every horse on the grounds. We were looking for athletes—racehorses. Mr. Lothenbach wants to compete on the highest level and this sale has produced the highest percentage of graded stakes horses out of any other sale, so we said 'Let's go shopping.'

"We got outbid on a couple others, but it's a strong, healthy market. Mr. Lothenbach has had a lot of success with More Than Ready. He's got Sonic Boom who's by him running this weekend in the Secretariat Stakes (G1T), and all of these fit everything we wanted."

The Lothenbach acquisitions included Hip 74, an Animal Kingdom filly from the St George consignment, that brought the second-highest price of the group. Nardiello went to $325,000 for the filly, who is out of the stakes-placed Candy Ride mare Sweet Dreams and from the family of multiple graded stakes winners Maplejinsky, Pleasant Home, Tale of Ekati , The Prime Minister, Strike Charmer, and champions Gold Beauty, Dayjur, and Sky Beauty.

Hip 93, a More Than Ready colt from Baccari Bloodstock was bought by Lothenbach for $300,000. The colt's dam Unforgiving (Giant's Causeway ), is a half sister to multiple grade 1 winner You, who produced grade 2 winner You and I Forever and graded-placed, stakes winner Causeway's Kin. The colt's family also includes multiple grade 1 winner Marquetry and grade 2 winning sprinter Five Star Day.

The other More Than Ready colt was Hip 123, out of A.P Indy mare A.P. Cindy from the Mill Ridge Sales consignment. The colt, who went for $310,000 is a half brother to grade 3 winner Lord Simba.

The least-expensive purchase of the group was Hip 169, an $80,000 Kitten's Joy colt, also sold by Mill Ridge. He is out of grade 3 winner Cozzy Corner, a Cozzene mare who is a half sister to grade 1 winner Riskaverse. Their female line goes back to blue hen mare Toll Fee, granddam of 2011 Horse of the Year Havre de Grace and Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Tonalist .