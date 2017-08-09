Claire Novak recaps day 2 of the Fasig-Tipton selected yearling sale including comments from Boyd Browning, Kerri Radcliffe, Davant Latham, and Brian Graves. Sponsored by Taylor Made Sales Agency.
Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Day 2 Recap
- Sales
- Duration: 3:37
Related Videos
Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Day 1 Recap
3:03
ABR: Gun Runner Rules on Whitney Day
0:59
Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Preview
3:07
2017 Fasig-Tipton July Sale Recap
3:43
Fasig-Tipton July Sale Preview
3:41
Arrogate: Sitting on Top of the World
0:58
Post-Belmont Stakes News Update
1:49
Belmont Stakes Wrap
1:40
Belmont Stakes Press Conference
18:18
Belmont Stakes Day Scene-Setter
0:52