Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Day 2 Recap

  • Sales
  • Duration: 3:37

Claire Novak recaps day 2 of the Fasig-Tipton selected yearling sale including comments from Boyd Browning, Kerri Radcliffe, Davant Latham, and Brian Graves. Sponsored by Taylor Made Sales Agency.

