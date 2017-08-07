Horse racing at its best was on display on Whitney Stakes Day at Saratoga, as the midsummer place to be in New York welcomed nearly 40,000 fans for a flawless afternoon of celebration, style, and top-class Thoroughbreds. Gun Runner delivered a superstar performance in the Whitney on the Road to the Breeders’ Cup while revelers made memories on another fantastic day at the Spa.
ABR: Gun Runner Rules on Whitney Day
- ABRFilms
- Duration: 0:59
Related Videos
Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Preview
3:07
2017 Fasig-Tipton July Sale Recap
3:43
Fasig-Tipton July Sale Preview
3:41
Arrogate: Sitting on Top of the World
0:58
Post-Belmont Stakes News Update
1:49
Belmont Stakes Wrap
1:40
Belmont Stakes Press Conference
18:18
Belmont Stakes Day Scene-Setter
0:52
Belmont Stakes News Update for June 9
1:19
Belmont Stakes News Update for June 8
1:19