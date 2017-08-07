ABR: Gun Runner Rules on Whitney Day

  • ABRFilms
  • Duration: 0:59

Horse racing at its best was on display on Whitney Stakes Day at Saratoga, as the midsummer place to be in New York welcomed nearly 40,000 fans for a flawless afternoon of celebration, style, and top-class Thoroughbreds. Gun Runner delivered a superstar performance in the Whitney on the Road to the Breeders’ Cup while revelers made memories on another fantastic day at the Spa.

Related Videos

More Videos

More Videos