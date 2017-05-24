ABR Wired: Farewell Triple Crown

Follow along with Terry Finley, a minority owner of Always Dreaming and the president and CEO of West Point Thoroughbreds, as he experiences the 2017 Preakness Stakes from the viewpoint of the Kentucky Derby winner. Finley made no excuses after Always Dreaming's eighth-place finish that halted his Triple Crown bid. Instead, Finley credited Preakness winner Cloud Computing and runner-up Classic Empire and offered some perspective on the unique challenge of the Triple Crown.