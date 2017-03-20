Interview with Bob Baffert on March 20, 2017. Baffert talks about contender Arrogate. Courtesy of the Dubai Racing Club
Dubai World Cup: Interview With Bob Baffert
-
- Duration: 4:21
Related Videos
Arrogate: Longines World's Best Racehorse, 2016
3:16
2016 Breeders' Cup Sunday Wrap
1:29
2016 Breeders' Cup Saturday Wrap
1:21
Horse of the Year Contender California Chrome
8:52
Dubai World Cup Press Conference
10:14
Dubai World Cup: California Chrome After the Race
0:32
UAE Derby Press Conference
3:02
Dubai World Cup Post Times
1:15
Dubai World Cup: Brad Weisbord on Mshawish
3:06
Dubai World Cup: Morning Training 03/24 Part 2
5:07