Santa Anita Park was the place to be on Saturday as fans flocked to the Southern California track to see the Kentucky Derby prep San Felipe Stakes and $750,000 Santa Anita Handicap
A Thrilling Saturday at Santa Anita Park
- ABRFilms
- Duration: 0:59
Related Videos
South Florida Sizzles on Fountain of Youth Day
0:59
Rare White Foal a Patchen Wilkes Specialty
2:00
2017 Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale Recap Day 2
3:20
2017 Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale Recap Day 1
2:26
2017 Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale Preview
3:18
ABR Wired: Chris Fallica at the NHC
5:23
ABR Wired: California Chrome's Final Race
5:28
Arrogate: Longines World's Best Racehorse, 2016
3:16
2017 Keeneland January Sale Recap Day 2
2:31
Hip 925, She's a Fleet, with her filly by Commissioner
0:22