Claire Novak recaps day 2 of the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale, including comments from Mark Taylor of Taylor Made Sales and Fasig-Tipton President Boyd Browning. Brought to you by Taylor Made Sales Agency.
2017 Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale Recap Day 2
-
- Duration: 3:20
