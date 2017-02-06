2017 Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale Recap Day 1

  • Duration: 2:26

Claire Novak recaps day 1 of the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale, including comments from Donato Lanni of Hill 'n' Dale, Carl McEntee of Darby Dan Farm, and Fasig-Tipton President Boyd Browning. Brought to you by Taylor Made Sales Agency.

