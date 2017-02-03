What's it like to be a handicapper at the National Handicapping Championship? Follow along with America's Best Racing and ESPN College GameDay's Chris Fallica in Las Vegas as Fallica competes among the best handicappers in the country.
ABR Wired: Chris Fallica at the NHC
- ABRFilms
- Duration: 5:23
