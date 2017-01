Kitten's Roar with Miguel Mena aboard gets a nose in front of Prado's Sweet Ride to win the Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Farrell with Channing Hill aboard pulls away at the wire to capture the Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds.

Mia Torri, middle with blue/grey silks, takes charge on the final turn on her victory of the Sunshine Millions Distaff at Gulfstream Park.

Granny's Kitten with Miguel Mena aboard charges down the stretch and captures the Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap (G3T) at Fair Grounds.

