Power Alert, middle in red hat, on the turn going on to win the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint.

The Zac Purton, in silver hat, edges Happy Contender to take the Murray Handicap (G3) at Happy Valley.

Arrogate with Mike Smith are on their way to victory in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1).

Get the latest insider news, analysis, entries and results on your phone or sent to your email!

Leaders By Earnings Horses

Jockeys

Trainers

Owners

Breeders