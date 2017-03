John Henry lived 32 years, and when he died there were memorials held at the Kentucky Horse Park,

John Henry received lots of visitors from friends while at the Horse Park, including his groom, Jose Mercado.

John Henry received a hero's welcome and a greeting from Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins when he was retired to the Kentucky Horse Park in 1985.

Arriving in Lexington in 1985 to take up residence at the Kentucky Horse Park

John Henry's final start came in the 1984 Ballantine's Scotch Classic Handicap on the turf at the Meadowlands. He finished a winner, and was once again named Champion Grass Horse and Horse of the Year at the age of 9.

John Henry delivered another million dollar performance in Chicago, and remains the only horse to win multiple runnings of the Arlington Million.

1984 started slowly, but a trip up north netted John Henry a victory in the Golden Gate Handicap (G3T) and a track record for 1 3/8 miles in 2:13.

and ending it in the Hollywood Turf Cup (G1), as he became the first horse in history to win more than $4 million.

John Henry won only two races in 1983, beginning his season with victory in the American Handicap (G2T),

John Henry finished second in the 1982 Santa Anita Handicap (G1), but was awarded the victory with the disqualification of Perrault. John Henry became the first horse in history to win the Santa Anita Handicap twice.

He was Champion Grass Horse, Champion Older Horse and Horse of the Year for 1981.

Back to New York and back to dirt, resulted in a victory in the 1 1/2 mile Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1).

John Henry's first Million victory was immortalized in the sculpture, "Against All Odds"

John Henry the traveled to Chicago for the inagural running of the Arlington Million (G1T), the first race to offer a purse of a million dollars. He took the race by a scant nose over The Bart.

A switch to the dirt provided no barrier, as he won the Santa Anita Handicap (G1) on March 8, 1981.

He finished that year with a victory in the Oak Tree Invitational Stakes (G1T) at Santa Anita, and took the Eclipse Award as Champion Grass Horse in 1980.

After a couple of second-place finishes, John Henry scored his first Belmont Park victory in the Brighton Beach Handicap (G3T) on September 7, 1980.

He was back at Santa Anita on April 6, 1980 to capture the 1 3/4 mile San Juan Capistrano Invitational (G1T).

John Henry's first grade I win came in his next start, the San Luis Rey Stakes on the turf at Santa Anita. In that contest, he equaled the world record for the 1 1/2 mile with a time of 2:23.

His first graded stakes on the dirt came in the 1980 San Marco Handicap (G3) at Santa Anita.

He ended 1978 with a victory in the Chocolatetown Handicap, which thrilled the chocolate-loving Sam Rubin.

His first graded stakes win came in the 1978 Round Table Handicap (G3T) at Arlington Park.

Get the latest insider news, analysis, entries and results on your phone or sent to your email!

Leaders By Earnings Horses

Jockeys

Trainers

Owners

Breeders