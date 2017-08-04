2017 Racing Hall of Fame

Tom Voss (1950-2014)
Voss led all NSA trainers in wins in 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2011, and in earnings in 1997, 2002, and 2009. In a career that spanned from 1974 to 2013, he won 706 races and had purse earnings of more than $17 million. He won 394 steeplechase races, and his jump earnings of $8,868,201 rank third all-time.
NSA-1 victories for Voss include the Colonial Cup (2010), Grand National (2009), Supreme Hurdle (2007), Joe Aitcheson Hurdle (2002), Breeders' Cup Steeplechase (2001), Atlanta Cup (1998), Appleton Hurdle (1998), and the New York Turf Writers Cup (1996). Voss also won the Maryland Hunt Cup in 1998 and 1999, and took the National Hunt Cup when it was an ungraded event in 2008 and 2012.
Also successful in flat racing, Voss won the Sword Dancer Invitational (G1T) and the Turf Classic Invitational (G1T) with 9-year-old John's Call in 2000.