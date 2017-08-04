2017 Racing Hall of Fame

  • The 2017 Racing Hall of Fame Inductions
Attending members of the Hall of Fame are lauded by the audience at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

John R. Gaines

William Strode

John R. Gaines (1928-2005)
Pillars of the Turf category

Gaines made numerous contributions to Thoroughbred racing, including organizing the creation of the Breeders' Cup and developing Gainesway Farm into one of the sport's elite stallion operations.

In 1989, Gaines sold Gainesway Farm, but a few years later re-entered the business. He started buying mares and quickly owned more than 100.

Gaines conceptualized the idea for the Breeders' Cup, which he announced prior to the 1982 Kentucky Derby (G1). The series was launched in 1984 and has revolutionized the sport.

Gaines was a founder of the National Thoroughbred Association. He was also instrumental in the founding of the Kentucky Horse Park and Maxwell H. Gluck Center for Equine Research at the University of Kentucky.

Thomas Gaines, son of John R. Gaines accepts the plaque for his father presented by Edward Bowen at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Skip Dickstein

Thomas Gaines spoke about his father's greatest legacy, the Breeders' Cup. 

"Everyone has a favorite memory, a favorite horse, a favorite finish from a Breeders' Cup race seared into our individual and collective memory. It is heartening to think that these memories will continue to gather for generations to come as long as men and women are driven to prove that they have the best horse."

Ogden Mills "Dinny" Phipps

Skip Dickstein

Ogden Mills "Dinny" Phipps (1940-2016)
Pillars of the Turf category

Phipps, a New York City native and Yale University graduate, was born into a family that had already been successful in Thoroughbred racing and breeding for multiple generations. Phipps provided inspiration and leadership to the sport on many levels. As chairman of The Jockey Club for an unprecedented term of 32 years (1983-2015), he transformed the organization from one with a primary role of maintaining the stud book into a diverse group of companies to fill specific needs within the sport.

Phipps bred 89 stakes winners and in recent years was a principal in the family's Phipps Stable, as it was organized to include his children. Champions bred by Phipps individually, as Phipps Stable, or other partnerships were Rhythm, Inside Information, Storm Song, Storm Flag Flying, and Smuggler. Storm Song was bred in partnership with William S. Farish. Phipps Stable and Stuart Janney III won the Kentucky Derby with their homebred Orb.

Ogden Phipps II accepts the plaque for his father Dinny Phipps presented by Edward Bowen, left, at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Skip Dickstein

"It's an exceptional honor and I know he'd be very proud," Ogden Phipps II said. "In keeping with my father's traditions, I think he'd rather deflect praise and instead give thanks to others."

Matt Winn

BloodHorse Library

Matt Winn (1861-1949)
Pillars of the Turf category

Matt Winn, a native of Louisville, Ky., watched Aristides win the inaugural Kentucky Derby in 1875 and saw every edition after that until his death at the age of 88 in 1949, catching the race's 75th running before he died. Winn helped guide the Kentucky Derby on a path from humble beginnings into America's signature race, among other contributions to the sport. 

In 1902, Winn formed a syndicate of investors that purchased struggling Churchill Downs for $40,000. He made immediate renovations to the track's clubhouse and used his unique marketing skills to help Churchill turn a profit for the first time in its history. In 1908, Louisville officials began enforcing an anti-bookmaking law, so Winn began using long discarded French pari-mutuel machines to handle betting. 

In 1911, Winn changed racing forever by introducing the $2 minimum bet; in the past, the minimum pari-mutuel bet had been $5, beyond the feasibility of most working people. 

Richard Herrmann, great-grandson of Matt Winn receives the Hall of Fame plaque from Edward Bowen

Skip Dickstein

Skip Dickstein

Richard Herrmann thanked his family, and Churchill Downs for continuing to nuture the great race that his great-grandfather made famous.

Good Night Shirt ridden by William Dowling, trained by Jack Fisher and owned by Harold A. Via Jr. makes the final fence of The Grand National Steeplechase GI at the Far Hill Race Course in Far Hills, New Jersey October 18, 2008. The event was a 2 5/8 mile contest over National Fences.

Skip Dickstein

Good Night Shirt
chestnut gelding, 2001
(Concern - Hot Story, by Two Punch)

33 starts, 14 wins, 5 seconds, 3 thirds, and earnings of $1,041,083.
Good Night Shirt won 10 graded stakes races, including eight NSA-1 events. 
2007 Champion steeplechaser
2008 Champion steeplechaser

Bred in Maryland by Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman
Owner:  Harold "Sonny" Via Jr.
Trainer: Jack Fisher

Harold A. Sonny Via Jr. owner of Good Night Shirt, right holds the Hall of Fame Plaque with his trainer at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Skip Dickstein

Sonny Via Jr. shared memories of Good Night Shirt including the trophy he earned for his first stakes win, a tote bag and some t-shirts.

Tom Voss

Lydia A. Williams

Tom Voss (1950-2014)

Voss led all NSA trainers in wins in 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2011, and in earnings in 1997, 2002, and 2009. In a career that spanned from 1974 to 2013, he won 706 races and had purse earnings of more than $17 million. He won 394 steeplechase races, and his jump earnings of $8,868,201 rank third all-time. 

NSA-1 victories for Voss include the Colonial Cup (2010), Grand National (2009), Supreme Hurdle (2007), Joe Aitcheson Hurdle (2002), Breeders' Cup Steeplechase (2001), Atlanta Cup (1998), Appleton Hurdle (1998), and the New York Turf Writers Cup (1996). Voss also won the Maryland Hunt Cup in 1998 and 1999, and took the National Hunt Cup when it was an ungraded event in 2008 and 2012.

Also successful in flat racing, Voss won the Sword Dancer Invitational (G1T) and the Turf Classic Invitational (G1T) with 9-year-old John's Call in 2000. 

Edward Bowen presents the Hall of Fame Plaque to Sam Voss, son of Tom Voss with Joe Clancy at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Skip Dickstein

Sam Voss remembers his father, Tom, a larger than life man.

Goldikova with Olivier Peslier wins the 2009 Breeders' Cup Mile.

Anne M. Eberhardt

Goldikova
bay mare, 2005
(Anabaa - Born Gold, by Blushing Groom (FR))

27 starts, 17 wins, 6 seconds, and earnings of $7,176,551.
Racing from 2007-11, Goldikova won a total of 14 grade/group 1 races—a record among European-based fillies and mares—including nine victories against males. Her wins included three Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) victories.
2009 European Champion older horse
2009 U.S. Champion grass mare
2010 European Champion older mare
2010 U.S. Champion grass mare

Bred in Ireland by Wertheimer Et Frere
Owner: Wertheimer and Frere 
Trainer: Frederic Head
Jockey: Olivier Peslier

Garrett Gomez

Anne M. Eberhardt

Garrett Gomez (1972-2016)

Gomez won 3,769 races with purse earnings of more than $205 million in a career that began in 1988 and concluded in 2013. He ranks 14th all time in earnings. The winner of the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey in 2007 and 2008, Gomez won 13 Breeders' Cup races and earned the Bill Shoemaker Award as the top jockey at the Breeders' Cup four times. He won a record 76 stakes races in 2007 and was the North American leading rider by earnings each year from 2006-09. 

Louie Gomez, father of the late jockey Garrett Gomez holds the Hall of Fame Plaque with his grand daughter Amanda Gomez at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Skip Dickstein

Louie Gomez was overcome with emotion, "there's nothing greater that he wanted," he said of Garrett.

Garrett's daughter Amanda added, "I want you all to know that he remembered every winning horse that he ever rode.” 

Contemporary jockeys Javier Castellano, left and Victor Espinoza with their turn to be honored at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Javier Castellano, left and Victor Espinoza watch the ceremony as they await their turn.

NYRA senior vice president Martin Panza helps jockey Victor Espinoza with his honorary jacket at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Jockey Victor Espinoza gives the acceptance speech at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Victor Espinoza joked that he finally had a good memory from Saratoga. 

He also remembered how he won his first race, and thought it was easy, but it took him three months to win another one. 

And he finished with some advice for young riders, “for all you young jockeys who are coming in, never give up,” he said.

NYRA senior vice president Martin Panza helps jockey Victor Espinoza with his Hall of Fame Plaque at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez helps Class of 2017 inductee Javier Castellano with his honorary HOF jacket at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Class of 2017 HOF jockey Javier Castellano, center is congratulated by fellow Hall members John Velazquez, left and Ramon Dominguez at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Class of 2017 HOF member jockey Javier Castellano gives his acceptance speech at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

"How blessed I am and how honored I am. This game will go through a lot of change, but every person in this room has the same aspiration—the love of horses. Be loyal to the sport and it will benefit us."

He dedicated the honor to his country Venezuela.

Class of 2017 HOF member jockey Javier Castellano holds his HOF plaque with an assist from fellow HOF members Ramon Dominguez, left and John Velazquez, right,at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Jockey Javier Castellano walks past his bronze Hall of Fame plaque at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

Cell phone users record the event at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame induction ceremony held Aug. 4, 2017 at the Fasig Tipton auditorium in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Skip Dickstein

