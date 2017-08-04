2017 Racing Hall of Fame

John R. Gaines (1928-2005)

Gaines made numerous contributions to Thoroughbred racing, including organizing the creation of the Breeders' Cup and developing Gainesway Farm into one of the sport's elite stallion operations.

In 1989, Gaines sold Gainesway Farm, but a few years later re-entered the business. He started buying mares and quickly owned more than 100.

Gaines conceptualized the idea for the Breeders' Cup, which he announced prior to the 1982 Kentucky Derby (G1). The series was launched in 1984 and has revolutionized the sport.

Gaines was a founder of the National Thoroughbred Association. He was also instrumental in the founding of the Kentucky Horse Park and Maxwell H. Gluck Center for Equine Research at the University of Kentucky.