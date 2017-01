Javier Castellano wins the Outstanding Jockey Eclipse Award and poses with his family and his mother.

Susan and Charles Chu along with their son and friends accept the award.

Beholder with Gary Stevens up edges out Songbird to win the Longines Distaff (G1) at Santa Anita.

Arrogate, outside, passes California Chrome on his way to win the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Santa Anita.

Jeannine Edwards of ESPN and ABC is the host of the Eclipse Awards.

Get the latest insider news, analysis, entries and results on your phone or sent to your email!

Leaders By Earnings Horses

Jockeys

Trainers

Owners

Breeders