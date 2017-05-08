2017 Preakness Stakes Race Sequence
Chad B. Harmon
After the Break
4
1
2
3
5
6
9
7
8
10
First Time By
6
10
7
4
5
2
3
8
1
9
First Turn
9
8
1
3
6
10
7
2
5
4
Backstretch
9
1
8
3
6
10
7
2
5
4
Far Turn
8
1
9
3
6
10
7
2
4
5
Final Turn
8
1
9
3
6
7
10
2
4
5
Turning for Home
5
6
4
2
1
3
10
7
9
8
Stretch Run
5
6
2
10
4
1
9
3
7
8
Approaching the Finish
2
5
6
1
10
9
8
3
4
7
Finish
1 Multiplier
- 6
- Joel Rosario
- Brendan P. Walsh
- Gary Barber, Wachtel Stable & George J. Kerr
- Mark Stansell (KY)
2 Cloud Computing
- 1
- Javier Castellano
- Chad C. Brown
- Klaravich Stables, Inc. & William Lawrence
- Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures (KY)
3 Hence
- 9
- Florent Geroux
- Steven M. Asmussen
- Calumet Farm
- Calumet Farm (KY)
4 Always Dreaming
- 8
- John R. Velazquez
- Todd A. Pletcher
- MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St Elias, Siena Farm & West Point
- Santa Rosa Partners (KY)
5 Classic Empire
- 2
- Julien R. Leparoux
- Mark E. Casse
- John C. Oxley
- Steven Nicholson & Brandi Nicholson (KY)
6 Gunnevera
- 5
- Mike E. Smith
- Antonio Sano
- Peacock Racing Stables
- Brandywine Farm & Stephen Upchurch (KY)
7 Term of Art
- 10
- Channing Hill
- Kenneth G. McPeek
- Fern Circle Stables
- Dixiana Farms (KY)
8 Senior Investment
- 3
- Channing Hill
- Kenneth G. McPeek
- Fern Circle Stables
- Dixiana Farms (KY)
9 Lookin At Lee
- 4
- Corey J. Lanerie
- Steven M. Asmussen
- L and N Racing
- Ray Hanson (KY)
10 Conquest Mo Money
- 7
- Jorge Carreno
- Miguel L. Hernandez
- Judge Lanier Racing
- Twin Creeks Farm (NY)
