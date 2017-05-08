2017 Preakness Stakes Race Sequence

Chad B. Harmon

After the Break

4
1
2
3
5
6
9
7
8
10
First Time By

6
10
7
4
5
2
3
8
1
9
First Turn

9
8
1
3
6
10
7
2
5
4
Backstretch

9
1
8
3
6
10
7
2
5
4
Far Turn

8
1
9
3
6
10
7
2
4
5
Final Turn

8
1
9
3
6
7
10
2
4
5
Turning for Home

5
6
4
2
1
3
10
7
9
8
Stretch Run

5
6
2
10
4
1
9
3
7
8
Approaching the Finish

2
5
6
1
10
9
8
3
4
7
Finish

1 Multiplier

  • 6
  • Joel Rosario
  • Brendan P. Walsh
  • Gary Barber, Wachtel Stable & George J. Kerr
  • Mark Stansell (KY)
2 Cloud Computing

  • 1
  • Javier Castellano
  • Chad C. Brown
  • Klaravich Stables, Inc. & William Lawrence
  • Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures (KY)
3 Hence

  • 9
  • Florent Geroux
  • Steven M. Asmussen
  • Calumet Farm
  • Calumet Farm (KY)
4 Always Dreaming

  • 8
  • John R. Velazquez
  • Todd A. Pletcher
  • MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St Elias, Siena Farm & West Point
  • Santa Rosa Partners (KY)
5 Classic Empire

  • 2
  • Julien R. Leparoux
  • Mark E. Casse
  • John C. Oxley
  • Steven Nicholson & Brandi Nicholson (KY)
6 Gunnevera

  • 5
  • Mike E. Smith
  • Antonio Sano
  • Peacock Racing Stables
  • Brandywine Farm & Stephen Upchurch (KY)
7 Term of Art

  • 10
  • Channing Hill
  • Kenneth G. McPeek
  • Fern Circle Stables
  • Dixiana Farms (KY)
8 Senior Investment

  • 3
  • Channing Hill
  • Kenneth G. McPeek
  • Fern Circle Stables
  • Dixiana Farms (KY)
9 Lookin At Lee

  • 4
  • Corey J. Lanerie
  • Steven M. Asmussen
  • L and N Racing
  • Ray Hanson (KY)
10 Conquest Mo Money

  • 7
  • Jorge Carreno
  • Miguel L. Hernandez
  • Judge Lanier Racing
  • Twin Creeks Farm (NY)
