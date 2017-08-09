Sportech to Provide Pari-Mutuel Services in Denmark

Sportech Racing and Digital has been selected to provide pari-mutuel betting technologies and services to Dansk Hestevæddeløb ApS, the joint operating company for horse racing and operator of all nine racetracks in Denmark.

Sportech Racing and Digital has had a presence in Denmark for many years, providing Danske Spil A/S, the national lottery in Denmark and a valued long-term customer, with pari-mutuel betting technology for land based and digital channels.

DHV's selection of Sportech follows the Danish Government's decision to liberalize horse race betting effective January 2018.

Sportech will provide a suite of pari-mutuel betting technologies and services including the central system that will act as the Danish national host to consolidate all betting from private betting operators, including Danske Spil.

The package will comprise Sportech's QuantumTM System, the most widely deployed pari-mutuel betting software in the world, and hosting services from Sportech's worldwide service delivery network. The QuantumTM configuration will also facilitate the implementation of digital betting solutions, such as Sportech's G4 website and Digital LinkTM mobile, by future private operators.

Henrik Friis, CEO of Dansk Hestevæddeløb ApS, stated, "We sought a technology partner with an exceptional suite of products and services, strong options for digital and self-service betting, and direct access to global commingling markets. Sportech met these requirements, and their well-established track record and presence in Europe assures us that we will receive excellent support. We are looking forward to working with Sportech to offer a reliable and satisfying betting experience to our private betting operator partners."

Andrew Gaughan, President of Sportech Racing and Digital, stated: "We at Sportech are very pleased to have been selected by Dansk Hestevæddeløb as their tote technology provider and look forward to working with them to help grow betting on horse racing under Denmark's newly liberalizing horse racing environment. We are pleased to note that this agreement further cements Sportech's position as the leading independent provider of pari-mutuel betting technologies and services in Europe, building upon Sportech's already strong position in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, The Netherlands, Turkey, Spain, and Cyprus."