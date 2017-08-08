Remington Park to Launch Racing Club Partnership

Remington Park is now accepting memberships for its first Racing Club partnership. The RP Racing Club horse will compete in the upcoming 2017 Thoroughbred Season that begins Aug. 25.

The inaugural RP Racing Club offers those interested, a racehorse ownership experience for an extremely reasonable, one-time fee. The cost of a single membership into the 2017 RP Racing Club is $250. Memberships can be purchased online at remingtonpark.com. The deadline to purchase a membership is Tuesday, Sept. 5. The RP Racing Club will be limited to 200 memberships.

The 2017 RP Club horse will be purchased and managed by eight-time Remington Park leading owner Danny Caldwell. The RP Club horse will be conditioned by Federico Villafranco, who trains Caldwell's horses.

Members of the RP Racing Club will receive an owners' access to Remington Park, including: visiting the track in the mornings to watch your horse during training hours; experience pre-race moments in the saddling paddock to visit with your trainer and jockey as they discuss strategy for the race; and hopefully enjoy the thrill of victory and stand in the winner's circle for a photograph with your triumphant horse!

RP Racing Club members will also be invited to special events, including a reception on days when the Club horse competes.

There are no hidden expenses. All RP Racing Club members will receive detailed monthly statements regarding costs for the horse, and depicting money earned from racing. Club Members will receive regular updates about their horse and the RP Racing Club via email and social media platforms.

For more information, and to join the 2017 RP Racing Club, please visit remingtonpark.com.