Blake-Albina Trio Hits Their Target at Saratoga

Blake-Albina Thoroughbred Services brought three New York-bred fillies to the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale, believing the trio had the credentials to stand out and pass buyer scrutiny. Ron Blake and Hanzly Albina's intuition proved fruitful, with two of the three selling for total of $1,075,000.

"We thought all three of them were good horses on their own and warranted being in the select sale versus the New York-bred sale in a couple days," said Blake. "The Saratoga sale offers the chance to be seen by a lot of potential buyers. They get shown quite a bit before the sale, and we thought they were all strong enough to hold up to that and make the grade."

All three fillies were bred by Maurice and Samantha Regan's Newtown Anner Stud, which has actively campaigned horses both in the United States and abroad. Horses that have carried their silks include multiple group 1-winning homebred and new sire Fascinating Rock, Mother Goose Stakes (G1) winner Off the Tracks, and multiple graded stakes winner Falling Sky.

Hip 34, a Curlin filly out of the Bluegrass Cat mare Purple Cat, brought $750,000 on the first night of the sale and was the Aug. 7 session's highest-priced filly. The filly's dam is a half sister to grade 1 winner Sky Diva (Sky Mesa ) and grade 1-placed Quick Little Miss (Freud ). Her second dam is grade 3 winner Gather the Clan, who produced multiple grade 1 winner Pure Clan and multiple graded stakes winner Greater Good.

Garrett O'Rourke signed the ticket for Hip 34 on behalf of Juddmonte Farms. He indicated the filly would most likely be sent to West Coast trainer Bob Baffert and potentially could be bred to Juddmonte's superstar Arrogate once her racing career concludes.

"She's a lovely filly, a real standout physically, and has always been one of our favorites at the farm," said Blake. "We do nothing but hand-walking at our farm, so she's been hand-walked an hour a day and has been an absolute pleasure to deal with."

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the outcome. Juddmonte is a top-class operation."

Blake-Albina also sold Hip 187, a City Zip filly out of the Distorted Humor mare Force of Humor. The filly's dam is a half sister to grade 1 winner Summer Colony (Summer Squall) and a full sister to stakes winner Summer Laugh. Distorted Humor currently leads the broodmare sire list, being the damsire of elite runners Arrogate, Practical Joke, and New Money Honey.

Solis/Litt signed the $325,000 ticket for Hip 187.

"She's a City Zip, and they won't be making any more of them," said Blake, referring the Lane's End sire who died July 25. "He's a popular New York sire, his offspring seem to do well here, and people like him, and he did well here himself as a racehorse. She's got a good physical, very well balanced, and a great walk."

Blake-Albina also consigned Hip 197, a Pioneerof the Nile filly that is a half sister to stakes winner Justin Squared (Zensational) and graded stakes placed My Name is Michael (Macho Uno ). She did not meet her reserve after reaching a top bid of $385,000 in the sales ring.