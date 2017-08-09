Lothenbach Takes Buying Spree to Saratoga

Bob Lothenbach has been a busy man. His Lothenbach Stables was listed as the buyer on five tickets over the two nights of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale Aug. 7-8 for a grand total of $1.415 million. His purchases included four colts, three of which are by More Than Ready , and an Animal Kingdom filly.

This is Lothenbach's second buying spree this year. He also bought five yearlings for a total of $735,000 at the Fasig-Tipton July sale. His average purchase price at Saratoga was $283,000 compared to $135,000 at the July sale.

Lothenbach was represented at this sale by Drew Nardiello, who helps manage the Minneapolis/St. Paul businessman's breeding and racing stock. Nardiello owns Chesapeake Farm, where Lothenbach boards his broodmares. As an owner, Lothenbach's successful runners include grade 1 winners Vacare and Mayo on the Side. He is currently racing multiple graded stakes winner Sonic Boom, who will run in the Aug. 12 Secretariat Stakes (G1T) at Arlington International Racecourse.

Lothenbach's most expensive Saratoga sale purchase was Hip 54, a colt by More Than Ready from the Bluewater Sales consignment. The colt is the first foal out of an unplaced Sea The Stars daughter See Ya Signe, who is out of grade 1 winner Santa Teresita. Nardiello went to $400,000 to secure the colt.

"All of his purchases will be for his racing stable. He's had a lot of success this year and that's his end goal, Saturday afternoon horses," Nardiello said.

"Ian Wilkes, who trains for him, and I looked at every horse on the grounds. We were looking for athletes, racehorses. Mr. Lothenbach wants to compete on the highest level and this sale has produced the highest percentage of graded stakes horses out of any other sale, so we said 'Let's go shopping.'

"We got outbid on a couple others, but it's a strong, healthy market. Mr. Lothenbach has had a lot of success with More Than Ready, he's got Sonic Boom who's by him running this weekend in the Secretariat Stakes, and all of these fit everything we wanted."

The Lothenbach acquisitions also included Hip 74, an Animal Kingdom filly from the St George consignment, that brought the second-highest price of the group. Nardiello went to $325,000 for the filly, who is out of the stakes-placed Candy Ride mare Sweet Dreams and from the family of multiple graded stakes winners Maplejinsky, Pleasant Home, Tale of Ekati , and Strike Charmer and champions Gold Beauty, Dayjur, and Sky Beauty.

The three other purchases included Hip 93, a More Than Ready colt from Baccari Bloodstock that was bought for $300,000. The colt's dam is a half sister to multiple grade 1 winner You, who produced multiple graded stakes winner You and I Forever and graded-placed stakes winner Causeway's Kin. The colt is also from a family of sires such as Marquetry and Five Star Day.

The other More Than Ready colt was Hip 123, from the Mill Ridge Sales consignment, and cost $310,000. The colt is a half brother to grade three winner Lord Simba.

The least-expensive purchase of the group was an $80,000 Kitten's Joy colt, also sold by Mill Ridge. He is out of grade 3 winner Cozzy Corner, who is a female line descendant of blue hen broodmare Toll Fee.

