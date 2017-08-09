Spendthrift Counts Malibu Moon Colts Among Purchases

After purchasing two yearlings for a combined $1.05 million during the Aug. 7 opening session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale, B. Wayne Hughes' Spendthrift Farm bought three additional prospects during the Aug. 8 session.

The operation's purchases were topped by Hip 163, a $700,000 son of Spendthrift stallion Malibu Moon . Offered by Four Star Sales, the Pennsylvania-bred bay is out of the Street Cry mare Cloud Jumper.

"I think Mr. Hughes is always looking for stallion prospects," Spendthrift's Mark Toothaker said. "Malibu Moon is going to be 21 next year and he's getting into the twilight of the time he can stand for us. We really want to be able to carry that on. We really liked these two tonight and if they can go get it done on the track, that would give us some options."

Spendthrift joined forces with Centennial Farms to secure another son of Malibu Moon, Hip 218, for $480,000 toward the end of the sale Tuesday.

"We partnered for the first time with Centennial Farms on (Hip 218)," Toothaker added. "We bought Wicked Strong from them and Don Little has done an amazing job, Dr. Carr too. They have picked out so many good horses over the years. The opportunity presented itself where we both really liked a particular horse. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Consigned by Taylor Made Sales as agent, the bay colt is out of the Quiet American mare Kiss the Lady.

Spendthrift attempted to support their popular young stallion Into Mischief , but were outbid on his progeny at this venue.

"The market is very strong," Toothaker said. "We stretched a little bit (Monday night) trying to get a couple of Into Mischiefs and we couldn't get either of them. So tonight (Hughes) was pretty determined to make another run at several. We were the underbidders on several, but Mr. Hughes was aggressive tonight trying to get some stuff bought. He was in the buying mood."