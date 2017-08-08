Magnier Buys Two Scat Daddy Colts at F-T Saratoga

Two colts from Scat Daddy's final crop brought bids of $300,000 each during the Aug. 8 second session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale. Coolmore's M. V. Magnier was listed as the buyer on the ticket for both colts.

Hip 137, consigned by Gainesway, is out of the stakes-placed Grand Slam mare Bailzee. The active stakes family includes the colt's second dam Golden Gale, a grade 2 winner by Summer Squall.

Hip 156, from the South Point Sales Agency consignment, is the second foal out of the winning Thunder Gulch mare Charming Thunder. The colt's second dam is the Storm Cat mare Charming Toutsie, who produced seven foals of racing age, all winners, including graded stakes-placed Toutsie Rules, stakes winner I'm Mom's Favorite, and stakes-placed Charm City Girl. The colt's third dam is the multiple grade 1-winning and graded stakes-producing mare Tout Charmant.

"We love Scat Daddy and this sale is one of the last chances to buy them. They're lovely colts," Coolmore's Adrian Wallace said.

Scat Daddy had the second highest-priced filly of the sale, with the $800,000 Kerri Radcliffe Bloodstock paid for Hip 132.

The stallion stood at Ashford Stud in Kentucky and at Haras Paso Nevado in Chile prior to his death in 2015.

The son of Johannesburg's legacy is carried on by top horses such as Lady Aurelia, Caravaggio, No Nay Never, Celestine, Acapulco, and Dacita. At this year's Royal Ascot meeting he had four stakes winners, including two group 1 scores.

Scat Daddy had 9 yearlings out of 11 offered sell for a gross of $3.57 million and an average of $396,667.