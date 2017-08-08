Godolphin Lands War Front Colt for $995,000

A War Front colt kept the fireworks going late when he was purchased for $995,000

A War Front colt kept the fireworks going late during the Aug. 8 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale when he was purchased by representatives of Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation for $995,000.

As the next to last horse through the ring, the colt—consigned by Gainesway as Hip 226—kept buyers digging into their pockets to land his proven pedigree. The dark bay colt is out of the Woodman mare Lerici and is a full brother to grade 1 winner Avenge.

Lerici has also produced stakes winner Lira and is from the female family of graded stakes winner Grasshopper . David Loder, who signed the ticket on behalf of Godolphin, said the War Front colt would be sent to Europe.

"We thought he might go a little higher. I’m sure Sheikh Mohammed will be very happy to have him," Loder said.

Additional reporting by Teresa Genaro