Radcliffe's First Saratoga Sale a Great Success

Bloodstock agent Kerri Radcliffe was successful in purchasing several yearlings during the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale Aug. 7-8 on behalf of Phoenix Thoroughbreds, in addition to Hip 186, a $1 million Orb colt that topped the second session Aug. 8 and was the co-sale topper.

One of the most sought-after was Hip 132, an $800,000 filly from the final crop of Scat Daddy. The dark bay is the first foal out of Irish-bred Auction (Mr. Greeley), who was runner up in the 2013 Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Scat Daddy sired a number of Royal Ascot winners during his brief stud career, including star fillies Acapulco and Lady Aurelia.

"He's a great stallion and I'm just trying to buy whatever he has left," Radcliffe said. "She was a beautiful individual—strong—and she actually reminded me a bit of Acapulco. She is going to come to Europe because I want to ride this filly everyday."

Hip 132 will make her way to trainer Jeremy Noseda's yard, Shalfleet Stables, in Newmarket.

Making her first trip to Saratoga, Radcliffe got into the buying action late Monday night when she bought Hip 107, a $475,000 son of freshman sire Will Take Charge ; and Hip 112, a $500,000 colt by Into Mischief .

Hip 107, the first foal from stakes winner Winter Book (Any Given Saturday), sold for $220,000 as a weanling and was offered here by Gerry Dilger's Dromoland Farm as agent. Hip 112 was produced from the Yes It's True mare Yes Liz, who carried the Stonestreet colors to a second in Monmouth's 2013 Sorority Stakes. The bay colt was consigned by Summerfield on behalf of Stonestreet Bred & Raised.

Radcliffe said it wasn't yet certain whether the colts would remain on these shores or head to Britain.

"One of them might go to Europe, but obviously the Will Take Charge will stay here," she said. "It's so exciting for Phoenix to be able to buy this elite group of horses in Europe and America. We are expanding beyond racing to breeding, stallions, everything."

Radcliffe also struck later in Tuesday's session to get Hip 165, a Tapit—Colonial Flag (Pleasant Tap) filly for $675,000 from the Gainesway draft; and Hip 172, a Malibu Moon —Dawn Chorus (Unbridled's Song) filly for $500,000 from the Paramount Sales consignment.