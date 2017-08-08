Weber Lands Strong Mandate Filly for $825,000

A Strong Mandate filly from the consignment of Baccari Bloodstock kept the strong returns coming near the end of the Aug. 8 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale when she sold for $825,000.

Consigned as Hip 198, the filly was purchased by trainer Mark Casse on behalf of Charlotte Weber and her Live Oak Plantation. She is out of graded stakes winning Graeme Hall mare Graeme Six, who has produced graded winners Cali Star and Delightful Joy.

"She’s very well made, well put together," Weber said of the filly. "We hope she’ll be able to put heself together and someday bring her home as a broodmare.

"I think the sale’s been strong. When the horses are good, they’re good, and that’s usually the rule of thumb, and it’s been that way for a long time."

Additional reporting by Teresa Genaro