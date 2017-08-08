Radcliffe Goes to $1 Million for Orb Colt

The seven-figure barrier was breached during the Aug. 8 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale when a colt by Orb sold to Kerri Radcliffe for $1 million.

The price equals the high mark brought by a colt by Curlin during the sale's opening session Aug. 7.

Consigned by Gainesway as Hip 186, the Orb colt is the first foal out of the graded stakes winning Flashy Bull mare Flashy American. Radcliffe said her new purchase would stay in the United States.

"I got the horses I really wanted," said Radcliffe, who also purchased Hip 132, a Scat Daddy filly, for $800,000 earlier in the session. "As bloodstock manager for Phoenix Thoroughbreds, it’s just so exciting to buy elite Thoroughbreds. This was my favorite colt in the sale, I’m really delighted to get him.

"We’re expanding to racing and stallions and breeding. This is a long-term project."

Radcliffe added that the competitive nature of the top-end of the market necessitates having to stretch when it comes to the budget.

"The market is high; I expected that horse to make that money," she said.

