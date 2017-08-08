Orb Filly Brings $750,000 at Fasig-Tipton Saratoga

A dark bay filly by Orb that is a half sister to graded stakes winner Corfu sold to Solis/Litt Bloodstock on behalf of LNJ Foxwoods after bringing a final bid of $750,000 during the Aug. 8 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale.

Consigned by Four Star Sales as Hip 181, the Orb filly is out of the Forest Wildcat mare Fashion Cat, who is a half sister to grade 1 winner Peace Rules and stakes winner Wild Fashion.

"She was the best horse in the sale," Alex Solis II said.

Additional reporting by Teresa Genaro