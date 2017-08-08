Mulcaster Picks Up Medaglia d'Oro Colt

A Medaglia d'Oro colt from a female family that boasts great success in Europe will head to Ireland after selling to Mulcaster Bloodstock Aug. 8 at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale.

Guy Mulcaster, a leading agent in the Southern Hemisphere who selected champion racemare Winx from the 2013 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale, went to $575,000 Tuesday night to take home the bay colt out of the stakes-winning Oasis Dream mare Anne of Kiev. Consigned by Gainesway as Hip 122, the colt's third dam is group 2 winner Blessed Event, the dam of seven winners including group 2 winner Sacrament.

"Fasig-Tipton were kind enough to invite us here last year and I came over with a group of three owners and we had a great time," said Mulcaster, a New Zealand native. "This year it coincided with my birthday, and we've got nearly 30 people here. It's been a great week and Fasig-Tipton has been outstanding to us.

"We tried a colt last night, we were the underbidder on Hip 40, but we managed to get this colt tonight. I just liked his movement, he's a lovely, athletic colt. He's not going to be (ready to race) super early, but if you look after them you get rewarded later."

The colt was purchased on behalf of a syndicate from Brisbane that includes Winx's managing owner, Peter Tighe.

"We'll be expecting to send him to Ireland," Mulcaster said. "We'll race him there as a 2- and 3-year-old, and then we'll just see where the water takes us. Maybe we could take him to Australia after that, but we'll just take our time as with all horses."

Recalling Winx as a youngster, the agent remarked, "She was probably a little bit in a similar vein. She was out of a mare that was good enough to race 50 times. The mare wasn't amazingly good, she was competitive, but a mare that can run 50 times, that's a pretty big plus.

"We knew Winx was going to take a bit of time, we gave her the time, and when she got to Brisbane as a 3-year-old after running second in the (group 1 Seven News Australian) Oaks, she just turned the corner—and the rest is history, as they say."