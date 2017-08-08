Owner, Analyst Olczyk Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Hockey great Eddie Olczyk, who also owns Thoroughbreds and serves as an analyst and handicapper on NBC Sports horse racing broadcasts, released a statement Aug. 8 that he has been diagnosed with a form of colon cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

In a statement released through the Chicago Blackhawks—the team with which Olczyk played and works with as an analyst on national NBC broadcasts of NHL games—Olczyk said he expects to be back to broadcast work soon.

"I have been working with outstanding health care professionals and expect to be back in the broadcast booth after I complete my treatment," Olczyk said. "Having the support and encouragement from my family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization, NBC Sports, and all my friends and fans means the world to me and will give me continued strength to beat this. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we focus our attention on my treatments."

Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said Olczyk had a tumor removed.

"Last week, Eddie Olczyk was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent a surgical procedure to remove the tumor," Terry said. "He is recovering well from the procedure and will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy. We look forward to his return to good health after the completion of his treatment."

Blackhawks president and CEO John McDonough said the team will support him.

"Eddie Olczyk is a treasured member of the Chicago Blackhawks family and we will be supportive of him as he fights this disease," McDonough said. "We encourage our fans to keep him in their thoughts as we all look forward to having him back in good health as soon as possible."

Olczyk has owned horses since joining the Blackhawks as a player in 1984.

