Scat Daddy Filly Brings $800,000 at Fasig-Tipton

A dark bay filly from the final crop of the late, influential sire Scat Daddy raised the standard during the opening portion of the Aug. 8 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale when she sold to Kerri Radcliffe for $800,000.

Consigned by Hunter Valley Farm as Hip 132, the filly is out of the Mr. Greeley mare Auction, who is from the female family of European champion Zafonic. The international appeal of the filly's pedigree proved a strong lure for Radcliffe, who said her purchase would be headed to Europe.

"This is a long-term investment. She's coming to Europe. I want to be able to ride her," Radcliffe said. "I had a figure in my mind (regarding the price), and I thought it would take that and a couple of cakes to buy her. It's the Saratoga sale, isn't it?"

The Scat Daddy filly is the fourth highest priced of the sale overall through the early part of the second session. The Aug. 7 activity saw a Curlin colt from the consignment of Denali Stud sell to Eric Fein for $1,000,000 to top the first session of the sale.

Shortly after the Scat Daddy filly sold Tuesday, a War Front filly, consigned as Hip 135, that is a half sister to group 1 winners Peeping Fawn and Thewayyouare failed to meet her reserve after getting a final bid of $1,000,000.

Additional reporting by Teresa Genaro