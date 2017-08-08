Animal Kingdom Colt Sells to Best for $750,000

A bay colt by champion and Darley sire Animal Kingdom paced the early action during the Aug. 8 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale when he elicited a final bid of $750,000.

Out of the Master Command mare Art Teacher, Hip 129 sold to Larry Best of OXO Equine out of the Gainesway consignment. Art Teacher is a half sister to graded stakes winner Indian Firewater.

"I like Animal Kingdoms," Best said. "It's early. This particular individual appears to have great strength, good conformation, and was worth a bet.

"I wasn't sure (how high he'd go). Animal Kingdom is an up-and-comer. There have been some recent wins (from Animal Kingdom progeny) and this horse looked very familiar to the ones that have been winning. So (the price) didn't surprise me."

Additional reporting by Teresa Genaro