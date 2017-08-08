Lady Aurelia Breezes Five Furlongs at Keeneland

Lady Aurelia after her win in the group 1 King's Stand at Royal Ascot in June

European champion Lady Aurelia, based at Keeneland with trainer Wesley Ward, covered five furlongs Aug. 8 on a firm turf course in 1:02 in her final United States work before her next scheduled start in England in the Aug. 25 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (G1) at York.

The 3-year-old Scat Daddy filly is scheduled to leave Aug. 9 for England, where she won the King's Stand Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot June 20.

On Tuesday Lady Aurelia started her work some two lengths behind stablemate and grade 1 winner Hootenanny and finished about a half-length in front of her rival to her inside. Hootenanny's time for five furlongs was 1:03.

Tuesday's move marked Lady Aurelia's fourth work at Keeneland since she won the King's Stand. She opened her 2017 campaign by winning Keeneland's Giant's Causeway Stakes April 15. Lady Aurelia races for Stonestreet Stables, George Bolton, and Peter Leidel.

Also working for Ward Tuesday was Hat Creek Racing's Con Te Partiro, who won the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot June 21. The 3-year-old Scat Daddy filly covered five furlongs in 1:03.

Lady Aurelia and Con Te Partiro are graduates of Keeneland's 2015 September yearling sale. Hootenanny sold as a weanling at the 2012 November breeding stock sale and as a yearling at the 2013 September sale.