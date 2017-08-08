Arrogate Continues Work Toward Pacific Classic

Working on his own with jockey Martin Garcia in the irons, champion Arrogate clipped off a seven-furlong drill in 1:25 1/5 Aug. 8 at Del Mar as trainer Bob Baffert and regular rider Mike Smith looked on from the track's grandstand.

The big, gray colt broke off from the five-furlong pole at 7:55 a.m. on an overcast morning and worked about five lanes out from the rail. Track clockers caught him in splits of :25 1/5, :37 1/5, :48 2/5, 1:00 3/5, and 1:12 3/5 through six furlongs along the way. He was timed on the gallop out to a mile in 1:38 1/5.

The son of Unbridled's Song easily moved past a pair of unrelated workers down on the rail in the stretch and kept to his business. Garcia gave him a bit of encouragement toward the end of the work.

"It was a serious work," said Baffert, who indicated he was quite pleased with his charge. "He didn't need much encouragement. He's showing no signs (of regressing following his fourth-place finish in the grade 2 TVG San Diego Handicap July 22). He's moving forward. I've seen a big difference in him since that last race. He's back to his old self again."

Smith, who has been aboard Arrogate in his past five starts, four of which were grade/group 1 affairs that he impressively captured and in the process pushed his career earnings past a North American record $17 million, also liked what he saw Tuesday.

"He looked good," the Hall of Fame rider said. "He galloped out strong."

Baffert stated the colt would work again Aug. 14 in his final major move before the Aug. 19 TVG Pacific Classic (G1), a $1-million Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" race that is likely to be his final start before the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1). Both of those races are at 1 1/4 miles at the seaside oval.