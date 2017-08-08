Oxley Happy to Secure Uncle Mo Pair

Owner John Oxley purchased a pair of yearlings sired by Uncle Mo Aug. 7 during the opening session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale.

He was the successful bidder on Hip 81, a $650,000 son of the popular young stallion. Offered by Baccari Bloodstock, the bay is out of stakes winner Teak Totem, who produced graded stakes winner Adios Charlie to the cover of Uncle Mo's sire Indian Charlie. Baccari bought the colt for $250,000 as a weanling at the Keeneland November sale. The colt will eventually join trainer Mark Casse's barn.

"He's a wonderful colt, I loved him," Oxley said. "He was the one I wanted to end up with here tonight. He looked the part and he vetted well. Uncle Mo's (offspring) are quite good and I thought he was the best Uncle Mo in the sale."

Oxley secured the horses he wanted Monday night, and termed the trading "solid."

"It's not out of sight yet, but it could get there," he said. "It's strong and that's what you'd expect, and there's more to come."

Oxley later bought Hip 111, an Uncle Mo filly out of Witty Gal, for $600,000. The Ontario-bred was offered by Eaton Sales as agent for William D. Graham's Windhaven Farms. Graham purchased Witty Gal in foal to Uncle Mo for $70,000 at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton February Sale, and the half sister to grade 3 winner Areyoutalkintome produced the filly the following month.

