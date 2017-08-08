Agent Mike Ryan Lands Three Fillies for Newcomers

Bob Edwards only recently established e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, but has already seen success with 2016 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) heroine New Money Honey and grade 2 winner Zindaya, both trained by Chad Brown.

Bloodstock agent Mike Ryan purchased both runners at auction, and sourced three additional fillies for Edwards and his friend during the Aug. 7 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale.

"The market is very, very strong," Ryan said. "There's a lot of money here, a lot of energy. I bought them for two new guys, Bob Edwards is one of them."

Hip 28, a filly by Flatter out of Pavati (Unbridled's Song), was the first to join the fold at $350,000. Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency as agent, the bay is a half sister to stakes winner Party Boat, runner-up in the Lake George Stakes (G3T).

She was followed by Hip 75, a $500,000 daughter of Tapit from the Lane's End consignment. She is the second foal from grade 1 winner Sweet Lulu, a half sister herself to Tapit stakes winners Anchor Down and Iron Fist. She was bred by Summer Wind Farm, which bought Sweet Lulu for $3 million at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall mixed sale.

The trio was rounded out by Hip 95, a Ghostzapper filly out of Union Flag, purchased for $375,000. The bay was offered by Pope McLean (Crestwood Farm) as agent. Her dam is a half sister to multiple graded stakes winner Revolutionary , and hails from the family of Mineshaft and Flagbird.

"I bought the Tapit filly and the Ghostzapper for Bob, and I bought the other filly for a friend of his, Joe Anzalone," Ryan added.